When it comes to getting a restful night of sleep, there are a few things more important than the comfort of your bedding. Sure, a memory foam pillow and cooling mattress topper are great, but you shouldn’t disregard your duvet cover.

The best ones, like the Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Duvet Cover, provide optimal comfort throughout the night and a range of health benefits for people with allergies and sensitive skin.

What to know before you buy a bamboo duvet cover

Health

While bedding and duvet covers made from synthetic materials may be soft, they typically end up with minimal amounts of harsh chemicals. You may not notice it initially, but it’ll start to show over time if you have sensitive skin.

A healthy alternative is to use bamboo bedding. Like eco-friendly bamboo bath mats, bamboo-derived duvet covers work well to resist odor, mildew and bacteria. They’re not only free of harmful chemicals but also regulate temperature and wick away sweat and heat.

Temperature control

As mentioned above, bamboo naturally works to regulate temperature constantly. It reduces heat by its natural breathability, and by wicking away sweat, it reduces the humidity under the blankets in half.

In turn, that helps to keep you warm in cold temperatures and cool when it’s hot. Using a bamboo duvet cover means there’s one less thing to worry about when the seasons change.

Green

Bamboo stalks grow at a much faster rate than other natural resources like cotton. That means that harvesting this plant to create bedding isn’t depleting resources due to the plant’s sustainable nature. Additionally, 100% bamboo products can be appropriately disposed of to benefit the Earth.

What to look for in a quality bamboo duvet cover

Size

There are bamboo duvet covers that fit all sizes ranging from the smallest twin comforter to a California king. However, you should measure out your bedding to ensure that it’ll fit snugly to prevent any excess space within the cover.

This is to prevent it from folding over on itself and creating an uncomfortable situation. You can find some products that have corner ties if you find that your comforter is too small compared to the duvet cover.

As a last resort, you can always use safety pins to hold it down. However, that may not be the safest method. The last thing you want is to wake up to undone pins poking you all over.

Material quality and stitching

Like all other materials, the cheapest bamboo duvet cover doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a drop in quality. Sometimes even the heavily overpriced products are made from lower quality materials than their more budget-friendly competitors.

The best bamboo duvet covers that have optimal comfort have a high thread count in addition to high-quality material. Premium covers are made with longer fibers. If you purchase a premium cover, it’ll only get stronger and softer over time. These products can typically last up to two decades.

Haberdashery

When looking at bamboo duvet covers, you’ll find that they come with varying closure types. These can include ties, buttons, flaps or zippers.

Ultimately, it’s a personal preference, but some closures have an advantage over others. For example, a flap closure tucks in when the comforter is inserted, but it’s prone to opening and releasing the comforter compared to the other alternative options.

How much you can expect to spend on bamboo duvet covers

Depending on the brand and other combined materials, you can expect to spend $30-$290 on a quality bamboo duvet cover.

Best bamboo duvet cover FAQ

Why should I use a bamboo duvet cover?

A. A high-quality bamboo duvet cover provides an array of benefits that include regulating temperature and resisting bacteria. The natural material helps to regulate your body temperature by wicking away heat and sweat.

This reduces the amount of humidity under your blankets in half, allowing you to get a more restful night of sleep. Bamboo is also hypoallergenic, which is beneficial for people with sensitive skin. Additionally, it is naturally resistant to dust mites and through wicking sweat, it helps prevent mold and mildew from forming.

Will my bamboo duvet cover shrink in the dryer?

A. Like any other natural material, bamboo duvet covers can shrink when exposed to high temperatures in a dryer. If it’s essential, then you could potentially use a low-heat cycle. However, it’s best to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. The best way to wash your bamboo duvet cover is in cold water and then line dry to help preserve the colors and elasticity and prevent any chance of shrinking.

What are the best bamboo duvet covers to buy?

Top bamboo duvet cover

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Duvet Cover

What you need to know: Hotel Sheets Direct presents a 100% bamboo duvet cover set that gives any 5-star hotel a run for its money.

What you’ll love: This duvet cover has a zipper closure that prevents your duvet from slipping out in the middle of the night. You can find it available in all sizes, from twin to king. It also comes in various colors to match your interior decor.

What you should consider: It can hold onto stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bamboo duvet cover for the money

Royal Hotel Bamboo Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This duvet cover is made from 100% bamboo-derived viscose, which simulates the feel of luxurious silk or cashmere.

What you’ll love: The material it’s made of not only provides a super-soft luxurious feel, but it’s also 60% more absorbent than other natural materials like cotton. It’s not only breathable but also has all the hypoallergenic benefits that come with bamboo. The button closure makes it easy to insert and remove your duvet as needed, and it comes with a 90-day warranty with a full refund.

What you should consider: It’s not available for twin-size comforters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cariloha Bamboo Linen Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: Achieve true comfort and reap all the benefits of bamboo with this super-comfortable duvet cover set.

What you’ll love: This duvet cover set combines the benefits of bamboo, cotton and linen to provide maximum comfort levels. The set is hypoallergenic, odor-resistant and has temperature-regulating qualities. It also features a reinforced button placket, so you can rest assured that they won’t pop off after a few runs in your washer.

What you should consider: It’s only available for queen- or king-size comforters and has limited color options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

