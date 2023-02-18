Get your bathroom tech on par with the rest of your home with these products

Which high-tech bathroom products are best?

Technological advancements have improved our lives drastically, helping us stay organized, monitor our health and automate daily tasks. Still, despite the tech in our living rooms, cars and home offices, many of us neglect upgrading our bathrooms. Bathroom tech lets you clean your toothbrushes, listen to music while you shower, track essential information about your health and much more.

In this article: Broan-NuTone SPK80L Bluetooth Speaker Fan, Greater Goods Bluetooth-Connected Bathroom Smart Scale and SmartBidet SB-2000 Electric Bidet

Types of bathroom tech

Smart mirrors

Smart mirrors generally feature voice-command capabilities, built-in speakers and adjustable lighting. You can pair your phone with smart mirrors to listen to music or podcasts while you shower. High-end mirrors often feature anti-fog settings and have built-in touch controls.

Fans with built-in Bluetooth speakers

Bathroom fans with built-in speakers let you stream music while showering or getting ready. When buying one, consider the speaker’s volume. If the speaker is quiet, the running shower and fan noise will drown out your music, podcast or audiobook. You’ll also want to think about the fan’s power, ensuring you buy one suited for your bathroom’s size.

Smart scale

A smart scale is a must-have for those looking to improve their health this year. These devices pair with your phone, providing a breakdown of essential health data, such as your weight and body mass index. They’re often compatible with popular health and fitness apps, letting you add the data to what is collected by your phone and fitness tracker.

Toothbrush sanitizer

Bathrooms are covered in bacteria, but toothbrush sanitization is often overlooked. According to the National Institutes of Health, “Oral diseases … can be greatly controlled by reducing the microbial load in the oral cavity, and this can be achieved by maintaining proper oral hygiene, by using a clean and decontaminated toothbrush daily.”

Toothbrush sanitizers often use UV-C light to kill up to 99% of the bacteria on toothbrush bristles. These usually hold three to five toothbrushes and can be mounted on your wall. High-end models include toothpaste dispensers and a fan to dry your toothbrush after use.

Bidet

Bidets offer a green alternative to toilet paper. These devices use water to clean and generally have built-in dryers so you can eliminate toilet paper completely. They often cost around $100-$200, but they pay for themselves if you stop buying toilet paper. When buying a bidet, consider a model with adjustable water settings and an intuitive control panel.

Best bathroom tech

Broan-NuTone SPK80L Bluetooth Speaker Fan

The speaker is loud enough to hear over the fan and your shower. It’s relatively easy to install and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Greater Goods Bluetooth-Connected Bathroom Smart Scale

The intuitive mobile app syncs with Weight Gurus, Apple Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal and FitBit. It tracks your weight, body mass index, body fat, lean mass, water weight and bone mass.

Sold by Amazon

Fenchilin Large Vanity Mirror

This Bluetooth mirror lets you stream music from your phone; it has touch controls on the bottom corner that let you control your music. It has 15 bulbs and adjustable brightness settings.

Sold by Amazon

Salon Sundry Hot Towel Warmer Cabinet

This features a modern design that will fit in with any bathroom decor. It can hold up to 72 towels and has a removable drip tray. It’s available in black or white.

Sold by Amazon

SarmoCare Toothbrush Holder and Cleaner

This holds five toothbrushes and a tube of toothpaste. The built-in UV light kills bacteria on your toothbrush bristles, and the fan dries them in around five minutes. It’s easy to set up, and the wall-mounted design saves counter space.

Sold by Amazon

Butylux Anti-Fog Smart Mirror

This features touch controls that let you adjust the brightness or warmth of the light and defog the mirror. It comes with everything you need to install it and has a two-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

SmartBidet SB-2000 Electric Bidet

This has five water-pressure levels and three temperature settings. It has a warm air dryer, and the control panel is easy to use. The skin sensor ensures the bidet only turns on when you’re seated.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

