Which Winky Lux lip balm is best?

Who says lip balm has to be boring? Encased in cute packaging and featuring colorful balms swirled with glitter or studded with real flowers, Winky Lux lip balms look as pretty in the tube as they do on your lips.

If you’re looking for a unique lip balm to moisturize your lips and give them a subtle pink tint, Winky Lux Flower Balm is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Winky Lux lip balm

Winky Lux packaging

Winky Lux’s cute packaging definitely sets the brand apart from other lip balms. Winky Lux encloses their lip balms in compact, pill-shaped tubes in a variety of colors and finishes. Whether you’re looking for something bright and mod or sleek and understated, Winky Lux has a packaging option to suit your personality. Plus, the brand incorporates fun inclusions like real flowers and glitter, and some lip balms feature bullets with color stripes or marbling. Regardless of the Winky Lux lip balm you pick, it won’t be like anything else in your collection.

Gluten-free

All Winky Lux products are formulated without gluten in a facility that does not process wheat, so they’re suitable for those with gluten allergies.

Formulated for sensitive skin

The founder of Winky Lux has sensitive skin, so she personally tests all of her company’s formulas to help ensure they won’t aggravate skin. The brand’s lip balms are formulated with known and reliable emollients to help soothe and hydrate the delicate skin of your lips.

What to look for in a quality Winky Lux lip balm

Tinted vs. untinted lip balm

Winky Lux offers tinted, untinted and color-changing lip balms. The latter are formulated to adjust to your lips’ pH level, creating a pink tint that’s unique to you. Note that the color of the lip balm doesn’t necessarily correspond to the color it will leave on your lips: for example, green or clear Winky Lux balms may leave a pink tint, while colorful lip balm sticks may leave a clear finish. Read the product description carefully if you’re shopping for a specific color.

How color-changing lip balm works

Many Winky Lux lip balms impart a bright pink tint to lips, regardless of what color the balm is in the tube. The secret is Red 27. This dye is colorless on its own, which is why it can be added to different-colored or transparent lip balms without showing up. Once it encounters the moist environment of your lips, your body’s pH causes Red 27 to turn pink. The shade of pink can appear different on different users, depending on their skin tone.

Unique packaging

Winky Lux’s pill-shaped lip balm tubes are instantly recognizable. The brand packs a lot of character into its petite packaging, which is small and convenient enough to slip into a pocket or cosmetics bag. Winky Lux even offers two different shapes of lip balm bullet, so if you prefer a pointed applicator-tip bullet instead of a flat one, keep an eye out.

Natural hydrating ingredients

The emollients in Winky Lux lip balms vary. Depending on the product, the lip balm may include avocado, coconut or jojoba oil. Winky Lux also formulates their lip balms with vitamin C, vitamin E and green tea extract.

How much you can expect to spend on a Winky Lux lip balm

Winky Lux lip balms cost $16-$18 for 0.12-0.14 ounces of product.

Winky Lux lip balm FAQ

Is Winky Lux cruelty-free?

A. Winky Lux does not test on animals, nor do they sell their products in countries where animal testing is required by law. The company is PETA-certified cruelty-free and many of its products are also vegan.

Do Winky Lux lip balms use plastic glitter?

A. One of Winky Lux’s most popular lip balms, Glitter Balm, is made with mica and pigment as a more sustainable, ocean-safe alternative to plastic. The glitter dissolves to a fine shimmer on your lips.

What’s the best Winky Lux lip balm to buy?

Top Winky Lux lip balm

Winky Lux Flower Balm

What you need to know: Arguably Winky Lux’s most famous product, this clear gel balm showcases a real chrysanthemum blossom suspended inside.

What you’ll love: This vegan lip balm is vanilla-scented and offers four flower color choices. It reacts with your lips’ natural pH to impart a unique shade of pink.

What you should consider: Some wearers found the formula drying. A few users experienced issues with the lip balm stick breaking off.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Top Winky Lux lip balm for the money

Winky Lux Matcha Lip Balm

What you need to know: Formulated with green tea extract, this untinted balm comes in a chic tube with rose gold accents.

What you’ll love: It’s slightly larger than other Winky Lux lip balms and comes in three colors: clear (actually green), coconut and strawberry, all of which are vanilla-scented. The creamy formula goes on smoothly and gives lips lasting hydration thanks to coconut oil, avocado oil and vitamin E.

What you should consider: It’s untinted, so it applies clear regardless of the bullet’s color. Fans of green tea flavor should be aware that the balm isn’t matcha-flavored.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Winky Lux Rainbow Lip Balm

What you need to know: The vibrant coloration of this pineapple-scented lip balm is a hybrid, containing both tinted and pH-activated stripes.

What you’ll love: It comes in a cute silver capsule-shaped tube. The orange and red stripes are tinted, while the blue stripe includes pH-activated ingredients that give a cherry-pink finish. Jojoba oil contributes extra hydration.

What you should consider: The pink tint may be too bright for some skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

