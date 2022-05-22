Which Wahl hair clipper is best?

More and more people have learned that cutting your own hair is easy when you have the right tools for the job. This means avoiding poorly-made products and choosing well-made electric clippers designed to cut all kinds of hair. You can rely on Wahl for the right tools, as they have been making clippers for barber shops since 1919.

If you are looking for professional quality clippers with a powerful motor and self-sharpening stainless steel blades, you should consider the Wahl Elite Pro High Performance Haircut Kit. This kit comes with 22 pieces, including a barber cape and an English/Spanish styling guide.

What to know before you buy a Wahl hair clipper

Wahl is an industry leader and the number one brand in professional and home grooming. For more than 100 years, Wahl has manufactured and sold products that cut, trim and shave hair for people and pets. Their products are widely considered to be the best and most innovative in the industry.

Motor hair clippers

There are three types of power units that drive the cutting blades.

Magnetic motor hair clippers: These motors power the majority of home hair clippers. Magnetic motors deliver their best results with hair that is thin and fine, and they are less efficient cutting hair that is thick and coarse.

Rotary motor hair clippers: Hair clippers with rotary motors are light and quiet, yet powerful and durable. Rotary motor hair clippers work just as well with thick and coarse hair as they do with thin and fine hair. This is the only type of motor that can run at different speeds, and they are the choice of salon and barbershop pros.

Pivot motor hair clippers: Pivot motor hair clippers have a cutting speed that is up to four times faster than magnetic motors, but they have a low blade speed because the blades move in both directions. Pivot motor hair clippers are a good choice for very thick hair.

Hair clipper blades

Most hair clippers have stainless steel blades because they hold a sharp edge and are rust resistant. High-end blades are coated with titanium, carbon or ceramics to improve performance and add longevity.

What to look for in a quality Wahl hair clipper

Corded vs. cordless

Corded hair clippers run as long as they receive power from an outlet, so the power level is always at maximum strength. Look for hair clippers with long, kink-free cords that make them easier for you to move around.

On the other hand, battery operated hair clippers are lightweight and go-anywhere convenient. They are easier to maneuver because there is no cord to get in the way. All batteries inevitably run down and need to be replaced or recharged, the trade-off for portability.

Adjustability

The key to a professional-looking home haircut is knowing which blade guard to use and when. Blade guards are the swappable combs that snap onto the clippers to cover the blades at a set height. When the distance from the blade to the scalp is consistent, the clippers deliver a cut that has a specific, uniform length.

The large handle on the side of the clipper body adjusts the distance of the cutting blades with a touch. This allows for more subtle trimming with or without blade guards. Taper levers are typically found on better corded hair clippers with more power.

How much you can expect to spend on Wahl hair clippers

You will find most Wahl hair clippers cost between $25-$50. Professional-grade models cost from $75-$125, as do clipper kits that come with battery-operated trimmers.

Wahl hair clippers FAQ

What is the best way to store my Wahl hair clippers?

A. Most Wahl hair clippers come with a storage case or bag. This is the best way to keep all the pieces together, especially with haircut kits.

Do I need to oil the blades on my Wahl hair clippers?

A. Wahl includes lubricating oil with all their hair clippers and instructions on how and when to oil your particular model. A good rule of thumb is to oil your hair clippers once a month.

What are the best Wahl hair clippers to buy?

Top Wahl hair clippers

Wahl Elite Pro High Performance Haircut Kit

What you need to know: A clipper with Wahl’s most powerful and durable motor.

What you’ll love: This 22 piece kit includes a barber cape, guards with stainless steel attachments, stainless steel scissors, styling comb, blade oil, cleaning brush, styling guide and a hard-sided storage case with handle. The precision blades are self-sharpening and the motor is powerful and quiet. The taper lever adjusts for blending and fading.

What you should consider: This model is corded because pro style hair clippers are too powerful to run on battery power.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wahl hair clippers for the money

Wahl Clipper Combo Pro Model 79524-5201

What you need to know: A 25 piece hair and beard clipping kit that comes with all the accessories you need.

What you’ll love: The clippers use a cord and the trimmer is powered by a single AA battery. The self-sharpening blades are precision ground to stay sharper longer and the 12 comb guards make cutting hair easy for everyone to do at home. The taper lever adjusts for blending different cut lengths. The matching trimmer cleans up around sideburns, ears and the back of the neck.

What you should consider: The trimmer is not as durable as the clippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper and Trimmer Model 9649

What you need to know: A convertible hair clipper that can be used on battery power or with the included cord.

What you’ll love: With 60 minutes of battery run time, this lightweight hair clipper is great for traveling. The color-coded guide on the ergonomically designed handle makes it easy to choose the right guard. The stainless steel precision blades are removable and rinseable. This hair clipper comes with step-by-step guidance for easy at home haircutting.

What you should consider: This hair clipper is quite noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

