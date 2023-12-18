Get a salon-worthy look at home in no time

Blowouts can give your hair a voluminous straight style that last for days, and people shell out big bucks at the salon to get the look. However, blowouts are notoriously difficult to recreate at home using a traditional hair dryer and round brush.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus is said to change all that. This hot-air brush claims to give salon-level blowouts easily and quickly at home. We tried it out in the BestReviews Testing Lab and were highly impressed with its performance for the price. Here are some tips on how to use it to get the best results.

What is the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush?

Testing Team unpacks and sets up Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush for testing.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus is an easy-to-use tool that Revlon claims can create salon-quality blowouts from the comfort of your own home. By combining both the heated air flow of a blow dryer and a round brush in a single tool, this product is much simpler and less tiring to use than working with a separate hair dryer and round brush. We tested the product and came away impressed with its ability to live up to the brand’s promises, especially considering it has a reasonable $70 price tag.

How to use the Revlon Hair Dryer Brush

Tester uses Revlon Hair Dryer Brush to determine the overall performance and drying time.

Follow the instructions below to create a straight blow-dry look from wet hair. In our tests, this took around 13 minutes on fine, dense hair that was over 22 inches. Timing will vary based on your hair length and type.

For the best results, we recommend rough-drying hair about 50% with a traditional hair dryer first, focusing the drying on the roots rather than the ends, before completing your styling with this product.

Step 1: Section your hair

Section your hair by pinning up the top half and leaving the bottom half down. Further break down this bottom section into sections approximately two to three inches wide.

Step 2: Turn it on and find your preferred heat setting

Turn on the product by twisting the dial at the bottom of the hair dryer. Start with the lowest heat setting and continue to go up if you need more power. To prevent excess damage, it’s best to use the lowest heat setting that works for your hair.

Step 3: Dry your hair in sections

Starting at the roots, slowly brush through your hair by placing the product against the underside of your hair. Repeat this step once or twice for each section or until your hair feels dry.

To create a bit of a flip at the bottom of your hair, twist the brush inward as you get to the last few inches of your hair.

When you have finished blow-drying the bottom half of your hair, unpin the top half of your hair and repeat the steps above until all of your hair is completely dry.

Step 4: Finish with a cold shot

To lock in your styling, take one pass at each section of hair with the Cold-Shot setting. You can do this after finishing each individual section or once at the end after drying your whole head.

Step 5: Turn off the dryer

Turn off the dryer by twisting the dial back to the Off position. If you wish to detach the brush head for storage purposes, twist it to the Unlock position and pull it apart.

Revlon One-Step settings

This product has four heat settings: Low, Medium, High and Cold Shot. The Medium setting is an upgrade the Plus received, making it more versatile than the original Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

Is the Revlon One-Step worth it?

Considering the low price point compared to other models, we definitely feel this product is worth the cost. It’s a high-quality product that effectively does what it claims to do.

Pros

Beginner-friendly: By combining a hair dryer and round brush in one tool, this product makes getting a salon-worthy style easy to do even for beginners.

By combining a hair dryer and round brush in one tool, this product makes getting a salon-worthy style easy to do even for beginners. Lightweight: Weighing 1.6 pounds, it’s easier on your arms than holding both a hair dryer and a round brush at the same time.

Weighing 1.6 pounds, it’s easier on your arms than holding both a hair dryer and a round brush at the same time. Space saver: Because it combines two tools into one item (a hair dryer and a round brush), it’s more compact and easy to store in smaller spaces, making it also great for travel. The brush head detaches to make it even more compact for confined spaces.

Because it combines two tools into one item (a hair dryer and a round brush), it’s more compact and easy to store in smaller spaces, making it also great for travel. The brush head detaches to make it even more compact for confined spaces. Reasonable price: At $70, it’s far more affordable than a high-end model such as the Dyson Airwrap — and this product does not sacrifice much in terms of quality.

At $70, it’s far more affordable than a high-end model such as the Dyson Airwrap — and this product does not sacrifice much in terms of quality. Fast: It works quickly compared to using a hair dryer and round brush combo.

It works quickly compared to using a hair dryer and round brush combo. Setting variety: Three heat settings allow you to get the perfect strength for your hair type. The Cold-Shot setting helps lock in your styling.

Cons

Hair should be partially dry first for best results: Although the product claims you can style your fully wet hair with this, we found that method leaves your roots a bit damp since the product doesn’t completely get into the roots as well as a traditional hair dryer.

Although the product claims you can style your fully wet hair with this, we found that method leaves your roots a bit damp since the product doesn’t completely get into the roots as well as a traditional hair dryer. Lacks variety of attachments: It only comes with one round brush attachment. Higher-end models, such as the Dyson Airwrap, have various size and shape brush attachments, so you can find the perfect attachment for your hair. For this product, there is a smaller brush available, but it’s a completely different product rather than being sold just as an attachment add-on.

It only comes with one round brush attachment. Higher-end models, such as the Dyson Airwrap, have various size and shape brush attachments, so you can find the perfect attachment for your hair. For this product, there is a smaller brush available, but it’s a completely different product rather than being sold just as an attachment add-on. Not intended for international travel: It does not have dual voltage and should not be used with a voltage adapter, so it’s not safe for international travel.

Final thoughts

We highly recommend the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus as a simple, fast, effective and affordable tool for creating salon-quality blowouts at home. This product is great for people who want to create a blowout with minimal effort and minimal cost, including beginners who have rarely used hair tools before.

