If you’ve been eyeing the coveted Dyson Airwrap, now is the time to buy

All too often, hair styling is a chore. It eats up too much time in your day, and styling tools can be damaging. That’s why so many people swear by the Dyson Airwrap — an expensive yet technologically advanced hair dryer and styling tool that cuts down drying and styling time and protects hair from heat damage. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days may have just started, but for this, you’ll want to head to Dyson, where the coveted Airwrap is on sale — something that almost never happens.

Shop this article: Dyson Airwrap Complete Long, Dyson Supersonic, Dyson Supersonic Origin

Get the Dyson Airwrap Complete for $100 off today

Dyson may be famous for its vacuums and household fans, but its hair tools are nothing to shake a stick at. The BestReviews Testing Lab’s tester found that the Airwrap replaced her blow dryer, round brush and curling iron and reduced the time it took her to dry and style her hair to just 20 minutes. She also said that her style lasted longer and was no longer prone to frizz.

100+ best deals of October Prime Day 2023

That’s because the Airwrap uses the Coanda effect, the same phenomenon that helps aircraft stay aloft, to attract hair strands to its barrel, instead of blasting hair with fast-moving, ultra-hot air like traditional drying and styling tools.

The Airwrap is the holy grail of Dyson hair tools, but the brand has several others that are also loved, and they’re on sale today, too.

All the Dyson hair tools on sale today

Head to Dyson’s website to score great deals on these coveted hair tools. We don’t know how long these discounts will last, so act fast if you want to save on any of these items.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long

The Dyson Airwrap complete includes the coveted dryer and styler, plus six attachments for different styling needs, a travel pouch, a carrying case and a filter cleaning brush. It’s everything you need to look fabulous every day. You can get it today for $100 off its usual price of $599, but act fast — we don’t know how long the sale will last, and the Airwrap so rarely goes on sale.

Dyson Supersonic

The Dyson Supersonic is a hair dryer for the future, made with intelligent heat control to prevent heat damage to hair and sensitive scalps. It comes with attachments for gentle air, diffusing, flyaway prevention and more, plus a carrying case. Today, it’s $100 off its usual $429.99 list price.

Dyson Supersonic Origin

For a more budget-friendly version of the Dyson Supersonic, the Origin hair dryer delivers Dyson power with fewer bells and whistles. You get the hair dryer and a styling concentrator attachment. Today, it’s $100 — just $299 compared to its normal price of $399.

Dyson Corrale

The Dyson Corrale is one of the most advanced hair straighteners you can get, with automatic temperature regulation and a cord-free design. Its flexing plates are gentle on hair and give you better control so you can style your look with less heat damage. Get it today for $399 — $100 off its regular price of $499.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.