What is the best Graco car seat?

Keeping their children safe is one of the highest priorities of any parent or caregiver. Car safety is front and center with all states having laws requiring safety seats for infants and children. Finding the right car seat for your child and budget is an important consideration with many options to choose from.

Minneapolis-based Graco is one of the leading manufacturers of car seats for children. They have many styles and price ranges for all types of families. For its comprehensive offerings of infant seat, harness seat and booster seat all in one, the best Graco car seat is the Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat.

What to know before you buy a Graco car seat

What type of car seat is best for your child?

There are four types of Graco car seats.

Infant car seats face the back of the car and are used with infants until they reach the weight or height limit for a forward-facing seat. Many come with handles that allow you to carry the seat from the base if you need to go inside with your child. They are often the least expensive seats.

face the back of the car and are used with infants until they reach the weight or height limit for a forward-facing seat. Many come with handles that allow you to carry the seat from the base if you need to go inside with your child. They are often the least expensive seats. Travel systems are infant seats that fit onto a stroller frame. This makes for easy and quick transition from car to stroller. It is often more cost effective from buying the stroller separately. Travel systems accommodate older children that have outgrown the infant seat.

are infant seats that fit onto a stroller frame. This makes for easy and quick transition from car to stroller. It is often more cost effective from buying the stroller separately. Travel systems accommodate older children that have outgrown the infant seat. Convertible car seats begin as rear-facing seats but eventually change over to forward-facing when your child is big enough. Children up to 120 pounds can use a convertible car seat. They are expensive to purchase upfront but may save money over the long run if you never have to buy another car seat.

begin as rear-facing seats but eventually change over to forward-facing when your child is big enough. Children up to 120 pounds can use a convertible car seat. They are expensive to purchase upfront but may save money over the long run if you never have to buy another car seat. Booster seats are designed for older children to be able to use the belt restraint system. It provides extra height to make sure the seat belt is covering the correct part of the torso in the event of an accident. There are backless and full-backed booster seat options.

When was your car made?

All cars made from 2002 on have LATCH anchors installed. LATCH is the acronym for Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children. It is a way of attaching a car seat without using a seat belt. Graco car seats are designed to be used with LATCH anchors.

What is the warranty for my car seat?

Graco offers a limited one-year warranty on workmanship. The warranty does not apply to any damage caused by the consumer or by misusing or installing it incorrectly. You need to register your car seat with proof of purchase since the warranty is based on the date of sale.

What to look for in a quality Graco car seat

Harness

The harness is the biggest safety component for older children. The straps should be at or below the shoulders when facing the rear and at or above the shoulders when the seat faces forward. Make sure the harness is easy to adjust.

Padding

Graco car seats have padding positioned to protect your child in the event of a collision. The padding can also help hold younger children snugly in a convertible seat. The padding can be removed over time as your child grows.

Weight

Some car seats can be heavy to carry. You may want to test your car seat ahead of time to make sure you don’t become fatigued when carrying your child in the seat.

How much you can expect to spend on a Graco car seat

Graco car seats vary in price depending on the seat type, size, weight threshold and overall style. Depending on your need, you can spend as little as $25 or up to $450.

Graco car seat FAQ

Are car seats covered by insurance?

A. Some car seats are covered by health insurance. Check your policy’s provisions. Local charities and some state welfare programs also provide free car seats to first-time mothers.

What if you car seat is in a collision?

A. Car seats are designed to protect your child during a car accident. If you have an accident, you should replace the car seat even if it looks unmarred. There could be unseen structural damage.

What is the best Graco car seat to buy?

Top Graco car seat

Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat

What you need to know: This combination seat has everything you need from infant to older child.

What you’ll love: This seat has an infant seat, front-facing harness seat, and a booster seat that can be backed or backless. It has two cup holders and a six-position reclining feature. The seat is easy to adjust.

What you should consider: This is one of the most expensive Graco models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Graco car seat for the money

Graco Atlas 65

What you need to know: This affordable car seat can serve many purposes with a lot of positional versatility.

What you’ll love: The head rest has 10 adjustable positions to accommodate children from 22 to 100 pounds when converting from front-facing harness to booster seat. It includes Graco’s standard safety features.

What you should consider: It is not intended for infants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Graco Extend2Fit

What you need to know: This seat works with a harness for both rear and forward facing situations depending on the child’s size.

What you’ll love: It is designed for children from 4 to 65 pounds depending on the stage of life. You are able to provide five extra inches of leg room as the child grows. It has removable plush inserts for head and torso.

What you should consider: It is expensive with limited versatility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

