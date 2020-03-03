Tires & Wheels

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
LIVE NOW
Watch KELOLAND This Morning
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Marijuana
Ukraine Crisis
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to begin hiring yearly
Video
Top Stories
Paxlovid now offered at Hy-Vee
Video
Campers staying cool at Newton Hills
Video
$2.38 for a gallon of gas during a political event …
Video
Conserving energy with the high heat
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
VIP FANFare Trips
All Star 2022
Top Stories
Volga outlasts Dell Rapids in extra innings
Video
Top Stories
Five entered Huset’s Hall of Fame on Sunday night
Video
Top Stories
Tylee Irwin nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
Dell Rapids vs. Volga to livestream on KELOLAND.com
Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball playoff pairings set
Video
Dell Rapids, Volga earn wins in Region 2B Tournament
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Fishing tips with Ted Takasaki and Soo Sports
Video
Top Stories
Join the 2022 Heart Walk to help save lives
Video
Across the Table with Matt Pepper
Video
Mindful Birthing: A class that helps you parent too
Video
How to avoid college employment scams
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
VIP FANFare Trips
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tires & Wheels
How to change a tire
Top Tires & Wheels Headlines
Best all-terrain truck tires
Best mud tires for trucks
Best Black Friday tire deals
Best trailer tires
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
1st licensed marijuana dispensary opening next week
$2.38 for a gallon of gas during a political event …
Campers staying cool at Newton Hills
East 10th Street closure coming in Sioux Falls
SD churches suffer declining affiliation, attendance
Don't Miss!
Back To School
VIP FANFare Trips
New England Fall Foliage with Sean Bower
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss