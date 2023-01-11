Which green flannel is best?

With a vintage-inspired look and a festive color, green flannels have quickly become a staple wardrobe item. Whether you are looking for a thick flannel jacket for outdoor wear or a more lightweight shirt for casual wear, there is a green flannel that fits your needs. If you are looking for a classic green flannel shirt, our top choice is the Goodthreads Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt.

What to know before you buy a green flannel

Green flannel materials

Most green flannel shirts are constructed using either cotton, wool or a cotton-wool blend. While all these materials are great for outdoor wear, one may be better suited than the other depending on your lifestyle and intended wear.

Cotton: A natural fabric, cotton is lightweight, breathable and soft. Cotton is a great option for staying warm during cool autumn days. Cotton is the ideal material for people with sensitive skin. However, cotton is not as durable as some other materials and tends to break down over time.

Wool: A more heavyweight option, wool will keep you warm on even the coldest night. With a more rugged look and significantly more durable makeup, wool is a great option for outdoor wear. Due to its fibrous makeup, some people may find wool to be irritating or uncomfortable on their skin.

Cotton-wool blend: If you want a flannel that is both durable and comfortable, a cotton-wool blend may be the best option. With the softness of cotton and durability of wool, a cotton-wool blend is sure to last a while and keep you comfortable.

Styling

Professional: If you are planning on wearing a green flannel shirt in a professional setting, it is important you choose an option that fits your body type and has a lightweight construction. A cotton, patterned flannel that buttons up is a great option for more professional styling.

Casual: Some typical casual-wear options for green flannel shirts are open-style layering or as a stand-alone button-up. If you plan on mainly wearing your flannel in a layering style, then opt for a slightly oversized flannel. If you would prefer to wear your flannel as a stand-alone button-up, choose one that is appropriately sized.

Outdoors: If you plan on wearing your flannel outdoors, consider the climate where you live. If you live in an area with a cooler climate, invest in a heavyweight or lined green flannel. If you live in an environment that doesn't get too cold, a lightweight flannel may be a good investment for you.

Another great option for outdoor wear are flannel jackets, these jackets have a more durable construction and extra insulation, making them great for any kind of outdoor wear.

What to look for in a quality green flannel

Pockets

Most green flannels come with at least one chest pocket. However, some options may come with added side pockets or pockets along the inside.

Color

From sage green to dark green, any wardrobe can benefit from the addition of a green flannel. Consider which shade of green is going to be the most versatile and flattering with your wardrobe.

If you mainly wear dark-blue or black pants, an army-green flannel would look nice. If you mainly wear light-blue or khaki pants, pair them with a dark-green flannel.

Patterns

The traditional square flannel pattern continues to be incredibly popular. If you would prefer a green flannel that is a little more unique, choose a crosshatch or faded pattern.

How much you can expect to spend on a green flannel

Expect to spend $25-$60 dollars on a green flannel shirt. More lightweight, cotton green flannel shirts tend to be cheaper, while heavyweight wool or lined options tend to be more on the expensive side. Green flannel jackets tend to fall in a higher price bracket than shirts.

Green flannel FAQ

What color pants can you wear with a dark-green flannel?

A. For a classic look, pair dark-green flannel with light-wash denim or khaki pants.

Are wool green flannel shirts machines washable?

A. Yes, wool green flannel shirts are machine washable. It is recommended they be washed on a delicate cycle and air-dried.

What’s the best green flannel to buy?

Top green flannel

Goodthreads Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

What you need to know: This dark-green flannel shirt is a fan favorite and is perfect for any winter wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This green flannel is 100% cotton, making it great for comfortable wear on cool days. It is a dark-green color and has a unique herringbone pattern.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with sizing in the arms, so it is recommended that people with broad shoulders size up when purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top green flannel for the money

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This affordable green flannel has a lightweight construction, making it ideal for casual winter wear.

What you’ll love: Made with 100% cotton, this flannel is breathable and soft. It has a relaxed fit and unique crosshatch pattern.

What you should consider: This flannel is lightweight, so it does not offer a ton of warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Legendary Whitetails Men’s Heavyweight Jacket

What you need to know: This heavyweight flannel has an insulated lining.

What you’ll love: The insulated lining of this jacket provides incredible warmth, while the heavyweight flannel is sure to withstand any type of outdoor environment. The two chest pockets and added side pockets are great for on-the-go storage.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with sizing in the shoulders. It is recommended that people who would prefer a little extra room in the shoulders size up when purchasing this jacket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

