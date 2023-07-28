Amazon Essentials is offering low prices on pink apparel

If you are obsessed with the new “Barbie” movie, you aren’t alone. Not only is it an epic box office hit, but it’s the highest-grossing movie ever by a female director. Anyone who loves the flick understandably wants to update their wardrobe with pink clothing and accessories that Barbie would be proud to wear.

You can show your enthusiasm for Barbie by shopping Amazon’s private clothing line, Amazon Essentials, for deals on pink fashions. The retailer is celebrating with deals on everything from jackets to sandals that are sure to excite fans of all ages. We’ve rounded up our favorite Barbie-friendly fashion deals to help you shop.

Facts about the doll and the movie

“Barbie” has fans young and young at heart flocking to theaters to see what all the buzz is about. Here are a few facts about the movie and the iconic fashion doll:

Greta Gerwig is the director of “Barbie.”

Leading actress Margot Robbie is transformed into a real-life version of the beloved doll.

The film made $470 million globally after only five days in theaters.

The first Barbie doll was introduced on March 9, 1959, at the New York Toy Fair.

All shades of pink are associated with Barbie, especially hot pink and bubble gum pink.

Barbie merchandise is sold in 150-plus countries throughout the world.

Best Barbie pink apparel from Amazon Essentials

Amazon Essentials Pink Pullover Packable Windbreaker

You can sport your love of Barbie pink — even in inclement weather — with this bright pink windbreaker. It offers a pullover style with a protective hood and is packable for easy transport. It’s available at a low price too.

Amazon Essentials Pink Thong Sandals

These simple thong sandals come in hot pink. They are perfect for hot summer days when you want to sport a splash of pink on casual outings.

Amazon Essentials Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress

If you want to dress like Barbie, you need a stylish dress in pink. This pretty one has a wrap-style that’s on-trend and figure-flattering. It’s available in a nice selection of sizes, from extra small to 6X.

Amazon Essentials Neon Pink High-Rise Capri Leggings

With a vibrant pink color, these capri leggings are perfect for any Barbie enthusiast. Pair them with workout gear or a pretty tunic top for stylish looks in and out of the gym.

Amazon Essentials Pink Knit Pull-On Shorts

These shorts boast a simple pull-style that’s easy to wear. They look great with flirty summer shirts for a warm-weather look that’s Barbie-approved.

Amazon Essentials Pink Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress

With a feminine design that offers a button-up front and waist bow, this fashionable dress certainly looks like something Barbie would wear. It has a stylish collar and flowing fit.

Amazon Essentials Pink Tank Top

This affordable tank top comes in packs of two, which makes it a solid deal. The pink also comes with a white one, both of which can be paired with other pink items in summertime outfits.

Amazon Essentials Pink Crop Puffer Jacket

Keep your Barbie style going when the weather turns chilly with this puffer jacket. The edgy crop style pairs perfectly with all types of pants and jeans. It has a cozy fill and high collar to lock out the cold.

Amazon Essentials Hot Pink Swim Top

Pair this swim top with your favorite bikini bottoms for a Barbie look that’s ideal for the pool or beach. It’s made of a nylon blend that washes nicely and dries fast.

Amazon Essentials Pink Active Seamless Long-Sleeve T-shirt

We love this long-sleeve T-shirt for yearlong wear with jeans, leggings or skirts. Featuring a comfortable fit and a breathable material, this shirt is likely to become your go-to pink top for casual days.

