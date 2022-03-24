Which snow pants for women are best?

Whether it’s a snowball fight with the kids or a hike in snowy woods, snow pants can make your time in cool weather more comfortable and dry. With upgraded fabrics and more flexible weaves, snow pants today don’t have to be the bulky, rigid garments of our childhoods. If you’re looking for a warm but comfortable pair of snow pants for women, the top choice is The North Face Freedom Insulated Pants.

What to know before you buy snow pants for women

Sizing up is usually a good idea

While today’s snow pants are more flexible than those of even 10 years ago, they can still feel constricting, especially compared to stretch jeans, yoga pants and other day-to-day wear. To make up for the additional stiffness that waterproofing requires, it’s sometimes smart to buy your snow pants a size larger than you’d wear in other types of pants. This also accommodates any thermal underwear you want to layer on underneath. If you’re very narrow around the waist, buy your usual size.

Reinforced knees

Snow pants are generally worn while being active, and that sometimes means sliding and sometimes even falling down. You don’t want your snow pants tearing as you’re in the midst of a fun frolic in the snow, so look for a pair with sturdy seams and knees.

Waterproofing comes in various degrees

Waterproof and water-resistant are two different things, so read labels carefully. If you anticipate a lot of rolling around in powdery snow, get the most waterproof pants you can find. Waterproofing is measured in terms of millimeters (as in how many millimeters of water you can stack on a given type of fabric before the pressure will push the water through). The measurement for a standard raincoat is 6,000-10,000 mm. A truly waterproof garment is rated 20,000 mm and above.

What to look for in quality snow pants for women

A style you love

While it’s important to focus on warmth level and degree of waterproofing, ultimately garments also need to make us feel confident and comfortable with our bodies, so don’t forego style when choosing a pair of snow pants. Some customers think that snow pants need to be strictly utilitarian. However, today’s broader selection means you won’t just find a pair that’s warm and dry but also one that looks great.

Breathability

Waterproofing and breathability have to do a fine dance. After all, a garbage bag is entirely waterproof, but we wouldn’t want to wear one out in the snow. That’s because fabric, even when it’s waterproof, has to let air through for you to feel comfortable when it’s on your body. Look for pants with breathable fabric, or if you tend to feel hot easily, ones with vents in the thighs or waist.

Length

Snow pants need to work with your snow boots, so choose them with your boots in mind. You’ll want a wide cuff to accommodate the boots if you plan to put them over or a slim cuff if you like them inside. Otherwise, you’ll risk getting snow on your legs.

How much you can expect to spend on snow pants for women

Expect to pay between $80-$200 for waterproof snow pants.

Snow pants for women FAQ

What is the difference between snow pants and ski pants?

A. While the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, pants intended for skiing have a snugger fit that moves with you while involved in the physically demanding sport of skiing. Snow pants are looser.

Can you wear snow pants on their own?

A. Wear moisture-wicking thermal pants underneath your snow pants. This gives you an added layer of protection from the cold and keeps your body comfortable in case you sweat. If you don’t have moisture-wicking thermal pants handy, yoga pants or other stretchy pants will do the trick.

What are the best snow pants for women to buy?

Top snow pants for women

The North Face Freedom Insulated Pants

What you need to know: These well-constructed snow pants from one of the leaders in winter wear offer many proprietary design details to make them more comfortable and functional, including venting, zippered pockets and heat-insulating material.

What you’ll love: The highly functional design will make these your go-to snow pants for winter. They also look great with their eye-catching, beautiful design.

What you should consider: These run small, so if you’re on the fence about which size to get, size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top snow pants for women for the money

Arctix Insulated Snow Pants

What you need to know: Warm and affordable, these pants are a great choice when you want to spend time outdoors without rolling around too much in the snow. They’ll do the job in keeping you warm down to 20 degrees, per the company’s product description.

What you’ll love: You won’t break the bank with these serviceable, attractive pants, which fit true to size and are breathable and flexible.

What you should consider: These pants are only described as water repellent, not waterproof, so if you expect to be coming in contact with a lot of snow, these are not guaranteed to keep you dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Modern Mountain 2.0 Pant

What you need to know: These quick-dry, insulated pants look great and come in a wide variety of color options.

What you’ll love: Classic Columbia quality in its stitching and construction will make these pants a pair you’ll turn to for anything from snow shoveling to a walk on a snowy evening.

What you should consider: They are sized significantly small, so be prepared to size up one or even more than one size. Some customers also report an odd fit at the waist, so if your waist is narrower than average these pants may be loose on your middle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Maria E. Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

