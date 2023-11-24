Be ‘that neighbor’ with Walmart’s Black Friday inflatable deals

If your holiday plans involve decorating your home with lights, consider going the extra mile by incorporating Christmas inflatables. These charming holiday marvels make a bold statement with little effort on your part, not to mention they are easy to store in the off-season. Better yet, a number of inflatables are as much as 60% off for Black Friday. Whether your yard is already almost filled to the brim with inflatables or you are ready to invest in your first one, we’ll help you find the best, most-eye-catching inflatables worth buying that are available at a steep discount. From oversized reindeer and gingerbread to characters from your favorite Christmas movies, you’re sure to find the perfect inflatable that deserves a spot on your front lawn.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals on holiday inflatables

35% OFF

Get ready to captivate the attention of visitors and your neighbors with this stunning holiday display. Standing at an impressive 8.5 feet long, this inflatable masterpiece features Santa on a sleigh, accompanied by three adorable reindeer and a mini tree, all illuminated by vibrant LED lights. Lucky for you it’s 35% off for Black Friday at Walmart, so you can score serious savings.

44% OFF

Not only will this pre-lit jumbo inflatable arch take your holiday display to whole new heights, it also serves as a great way to help identify your house from others and keep your sidewalk in view thanks to its integrated LED lights. Setup is quick and easy – everything you need is included in your package: an air blower, ropes, stakes, and a convenient storage bag. Unpack it, plug it in, stake it down, and watch as the fun unfolds, and soon your guests will be greeted by Frosty and Santa for the low price of $90 this Black Friday.

56% OFF

You may be asking yourself, why would Santa be wearing a puffy jacket and not his traditional iconic red suit in this hilarious inflatable. Well… reader, delivering presents to millions of children is physically demanding and this fashionable jacket offers the big guy more comfort and flexibility as he traverses the skies, climbs rooftops, and slips down chimneys. If you want to shop for a Santa with swagger, today’s the day, as this inflatable is over half off for Black Friday.

33% OFF

We’re obsessed with this equally adorable and whimsical forest display that features three delightful gnomes, each adorned with charming holiday accessories amidst towering mushrooms. Crafted with premium materials, this Christmas inflatable will last many years and includes all you need to get your front yard looking more like an enchanted forest this holiday season.

32% OFF

Looking to transform your front yard into a festive winter wonderland? We have the perfect inflatable for you! Klaxton’s 8-foot inflatable Christmas tree features a cheerful snowman, Santa, a handful of delightful presents to greet your guests and create a magical atmosphere. The set is made from durable polyester and includes the rope, nails, and stakes to keep it stable even in the harshest of weather.

52% OFF

Meet Rexmas, the roaringly festive T-Rex who has traded his dino scales for a Santa hat and jacket. The green, Christmas-loving dynamo has more Christmas spirit than even the hardest working elves and he is ready to stand proud in your yard with a candy cane in tow and a present at his feet. His Christmas cheer is dino-mite and he is here to sleigh… I mean slay the holidays all season long for a low price under $30 at Walmart.

49% OFF

This majestic 8-foot inflatable soldier, adorned in classic nutcracker attire, will instantly enchant your yard with festive charm. With easy setup, durable materials, and a touch of timeless elegance, let this nutcracker soldier be the perfect guardian of joy this holiday season. It’s nearly 50% off at Walmart for Black Friday!

41% OFF

This jolly snowman is one of the most dazzling inflatables we’ve come across. It features a LED light on its inside that flashes rotating snowflakes across the display. Crafted from water-resistant polyester cloth with an IP44 certification, this inflatable is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, bringing joy and merriment to your home.

30% OFF

At Walmart this Black Friday, a Grinchy surprise,

Max and the Grinch, inflated, stealing joy for your eyes!

30% off, a deal so grand,

Make your yard Seussical, across the land!

30% OFF

For the Disney fanatics, you can’t miss this 30% deal on this inflatable Mickey Mouse sign. It features Mickey’s iconic head and ears as the centerpiece of a colorful “JOY” display. Set up couldn’t be simpler, just plug it in, stake it down, and watch the magic unfold. Whether you showcase it alone or pair it with other decorations, this sign is sure to add a touch of whimsy to your holiday display.

38% OFF

This inflatable display is perfect for small yards. Standing at a charming 5-feet when fully inflated, this adorable snowman features three bright color rotating LED lights to bring festive glow to your front yard. It’s 38% off this Black Friday so add it to your cart quickly before it goes out of stock!

