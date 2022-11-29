What BestReviews readers shopped for most this year

Over the past several days, it was open season on sales. You could get deals on everything from Cricut machines to robotic vacuums at incredibly deep discounts. These sales started on Black Friday and ran through Cyber Monday.

If you missed the deals over the extended weekend, however, don’t worry. You didn’t miss out on your chance to save. With retailers stockpiling inventory, the deep discounts could still be coming on the most popular items.

BestReviews’ most shopped products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber

Why not get it all? This bundle comes with Meta Quest 2, Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. It’s available for a limited time only, so you have to act fast. Sold by Amazon

MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen with OLED Display

With this 3D pen, you can literally draw things into existence. You’re only limited by your imagination. The temperature is adjustable in 1-degree increments for fine-tuning your craft work. Sold by Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset

The best gamers have the best of everything. That’s how they win. This premium headset is a certified hi-res audio system that includes what many call the best mic in gaming. Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum

This robotic vacuum has impressive power and intelligence. It cleans in logical patterns that quickly remove dirt and debris. If you need a quick touch-up, just ask. Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Wayfair

Braun Series 9 Electric Razor for Men with Precision Beard Trimmer

Braun is a recognized leader in the world of shaving. This precision shaver works in wet and dry conditions and features 20% more battery life than previous models. Sold by Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad

Last year’s iPad is still hugely popular. It has stereo speakers, a 10.2-inch Retina display, an 8MP wide back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Sold by Amazon

Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

If you get this Shark, you can forget about vacuuming for up to two months at a time, because this model knows how to empty itself. Sold by Amazon

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth

If you grill, you have to try a smart thermometer. This model is a game-changer that lets you detect the temperature inside the meat as well as the ambient temperature so you have a better picture of the overall cooking process. Sold by Amazon

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

For people who truly love their coffee, there’s no better option than freshly ground. This model has 15 settings (plus micro settings) that let you have a grinding precision you never thought possible. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset

With a 40-hour battery life, you can play nonstop for nearly two full days. The built-in smart switch instantly changes between high-speed 2.4GHz and Bluetooth mode for seamless audio. Sold by Amazon

Gramercy Adjustable Mandoline Slicer

This adjustable mandoline comes with an abundance of safety features to help ensure you never have a painful accident. All slicing options are built into the blade for convenience. Sold by Amazon

Levoit LV600HH Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier

Levoit’s humidifier works up to four times faster than other models. You can customize the target humidity to give your home the precise level of moisture you need. Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Electric Knife with Cutting Board

The universal blade on this model can cut both bread and meat with ease. It features an ergonomic handle and a quick-release button for storage and cleaning. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Pix-Star 10-Inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

A digital picture frame is the best way to display those hundreds (or thousands) of pictures you’ve been taking. This model is large enough to hold about 30,000 photos. The motion sensor turns the frame on as soon as you walk in the room. Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

These are arguably the best earbuds in the business. AirPods Pro have better, more immersive sound and better noise cancellation, which is why so many people choose this brand over every other option. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Dan&Darci Advanced Professional Rock Tumbler Kit

A rock tumbler turns rocks into polished gems. You can use this kit to learn about geology, create jewelry and more. It has a leak-resistant barrel and operates quieter than other leading brands. Sold by Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Just plug the Roku Streaming Stick 4K into your TV and you have access to more HD content than you could watch in a lifetime. Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Home Depot

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

This is Nintendo’s super-popular two-in-one game system that can be played as a handheld game or as a console. This version features an OLED screen for crisp and vivid graphics. Sold by Amazon

ArmoGear Laser Tag

The ArmoGear Laser Tag game comes with four guns and four vests. It features a 150-foot range as well as vibrations and shooting sounds for more immersive play. Sold by Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush looks great and works even better. The unit has ultra-fast wireless charging, four operation modes and smart vibration timers. Purchase includes a travel case. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s solution for streaming. It turns your television into a smart TV so you can watch over one million movies and TV episodes. Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Staples

Cricut Maker 3

Cricut Maker 3 is an upgraded model that cuts over 300 materials two times faster than the previous model. It allows you to turn your crafting into a profession. Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Staples

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

With the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, you never have to worry about heating or cooling your home again. This clever device learns your habits and programs itself, ultimately saving you money on your energy bills. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Jackery Solar Generator 1000

This solar generator is ideal for camping because it can be fully charged with two Jackery SolarSaga 100-watt solar panels within six hours. It has a variety of outlets and ports that will accept all devices and appliances. Sold by Amazon

Gskyer Telescope

This portable telescope comes with everything you need to start your stargazing hobby. It’s even compatible with your smartphone for greater versatility. Sold by Amazon

