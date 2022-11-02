Apples, nuts and paper strips were among the first Christmas tree decorations in the 1600s-1700s.

Which mini tabletop Christmas tree is best?

There are more ways to decorate for Christmas these days than ever before. If you’re working with a small space or want to add a little extra cheer to an undecorated spot in the home, a mini tabletop Christmas tree might be the perfect fit.

Compact and positioned high above the floor, tabletop trees come in all sizes, shapes and styles. Take a look at the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree for a beautifully decorated tree that stands under 4 feet tall.

What to know before you buy a mini tabletop Christmas tree

Materials

Surprisingly, you can get a freshly cut live tree for your tabletop that’s under 4 feet tall. It brings a great pine smell to any setting and most come with a stand included. Remember that a real tree needs to be watered and unless it is potted, the tree only lasts for four or five weeks.

If you want a mini tree that seems real but is artificial, look for trees with metal frames and wiry, plastic-coated branches. These are the trees with branches and bristles that can be bent to accommodate the standard decorating process. The base is made from wood, plastic or stone and is sometimes wrapped in fabric for a festive feel. Other artificial mini trees are constructed from plastic, wood, resin, ceramic or glass.

Size

A tabletop Christmas tree stands about 1 to 4 feet tall. Fresh trees and artificial trees constructed to look like live trees are usually 2 to 4 feet tall. Glass and crystal trees are on the smaller side, often under a foot tall.

Colors

While natural trees come in deep shades of green, an artificial tree can use a wider variety of colors. Green, white and silver are most popular, but trees also come in red, blue, purple and gold. Artificial trees can also have tinsel branches that sparkle or frosted branches that look like they’ve been touched by a fresh snowfall.

What to look for in a quality mini tabletop Christmas tree

Ornaments

Some mini trees come with ornaments while others require you to purchase them separately. If you must buy them, keep the scale in mind. Full-size ornaments will look too big and might be too heavy for your small tree’s branches. Look for a set designed for trees under 4 feet tall. Miniature ornaments usually measure about 1-3 inches and come in sets of 12-36 pieces.

Built-in lights

A pre-lit tree features fiber-optic branches or LED “string” lights. The lights are powered by a cord plugged into the wall or battery operated for a more seamless presentation. The best pre-lit trees also have a timer and even a remote so you don’t have to remember to turn the tree on or off and can change the setting from a distance.

Music

Mini trees can boast fun extra features, including music. Most musical trees are made from resin or ceramic with decorative ornaments painted onto the surface. A song plays and sometimes the tree spins just like a music box ornament. Musical trees are wind-up or battery-operated.

Decorative sets

If you want a fuller display that will take up more surface space without being too tall, consider getting a set of artificial trees. These sets come with three to five mini trees 2-12 inches tall. The trees often have sprayed snowy edges and sometimes additional decor, such as faux presents, sleds, reindeer or snowmen for a cute Christmas display.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini tabletop Christmas tree

It can cost $15-$200, depending on the size, materials and how elaborate the design is. Most mini Christmas trees cost between $20-$65.

Mini tabletop Christmas tree FAQ

How long does a live, potted tree last?

A. When you properly care for a potted Christmas tree is can last all year long. It won’t grow very quickly, but will require water and sunlight.

How much does a mini tree weigh?

A. The weight depends on what it’s made out of, but the standard tabletop tree doesn’t weight more than 8 pounds.

Whatâ€™s the best mini tabletop Christmas tree to buy?

Top mini tabletop Christmas tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This plastic and metal tree is 4 feet tall with a base width of 26 inches and it comes with ornaments and fiber-optic lights.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s beautifully, evenly decorated with a star on top that matches the gold base. The branches are full, festive and attractive. The lights are multi-colored.

What you should consider: There is no timer or remote and it has to be plugged into the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini tabletop Christmas tree for the money

Loyudeqiu Desktop Christmas Tree Set

What you need to know: This set comes with four miniature green trees in assorted sizes under 10 inches tall with matching wooden bases.

What youâ€™ll love: The branches are frosted for a fun, wintery look. They don’t stand too tall and can fit on a small table. They look great as a set or with added decor to make a full holiday scene display.

What you should consider: There are no lights or ornaments, and these cannot be added to the trees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Dakota Pine LED Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This plastic and metal green tree stands 2 feet tall, has a base width of 18 inches and comes with ornaments and 55 pre-strung LED lights.

What youâ€™ll love: The ornaments are beautifully spaced with a gold and red theme that includes faux berries. The base is wrapped in burlap for a rustic look. It’s battery-operated with two separate timers.

What you should consider: The LED lights are white, not multi-colored.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Â

