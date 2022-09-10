An easy way to make a funny Halloween costume is to pick two of your favorite things and create a hilarious mashup costume.

Which funny Halloween costume for kids is best?

Halloween can be a scary time, especially for kids who are learning to face and conquer their fears. What is a better way to fight fear than by spreading laughter? Wearing a funny costume can make everyone’s Halloween a happier one.

If you want a durable and high-quality costume that is particularly silly, the Inflatable Alien Costume is the top choice. Kids can look like they are being picked up by an alien and give their friends a chuckle.

What to know before you buy a funny Halloween costume for kids

Some Halloween costumes are specifically designed to be funny, but remember that a silly outfit isn’t necessarily needed to make people smile. Kids who are already the class clown don’t have to dress as one to make others laugh.

How to choose a funny Halloween costume for kids

A funny children’s Halloween costume can make everyone chuckle, but it’s important that the child wearing the costume is laughing the hardest. Pick out or create an outfit that celebrates the things that personally bring your child joy.

Iconic characters from movies, television and games can serve as inspiration for a funny outfit. If there isn’t a specific person or character that your kid would like to emulate, consider a costume that serves as a play on words. For a random example, your child could wear a plastic tube and boxing gloves to introduce themselves as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” or another witty punchline. Unlike most Halloween costumes, funny costumes don’t need to be some kind of person, animal or machine to get a unique and fun idea across.

What to look for in a funny Halloween costume for kids

Durability

Kids will get more use out of a costume made of durable material that is built to last, even when handled roughly or worn at multiple Halloween events. A good costume is not only fun for kids to play while wearing, but it also has to stay in one piece while kids go trick-or-treating around the neighborhood. If a funny costume has moving parts or accessories, it’s especially important that it won’t fall apart.

Humor

Not all jokes are universally funny. Everyone’s individual sense of humor should be celebrated and enjoyed, but there is a time and place for funny costumes. Not all outfits are appropriate for all occasions. Consider where a kid will be wearing the costume, the age of the other children at the event and make sure that the humor is acceptable for the event.

Imaginative

The best funny costumes give kids the opportunity to be creative and imaginative when they go trick-or-treating. Try combining more than one idea, especially themes that might not usually go together, for a funny end result. Two normal costumes that are not typically combined could be put together for a very imaginative and funny end result.

How much you can expect to spend on a funny Halloween costume for kids

Great costumes can be found or put together for under $30. Depending on the complexity and materials, funny costumes for kids could cost about $30-$100.

Funny Halloween costume for kids FAQ

Should a funny costume stand out?

A. It is easier for a funny costume to achieve its goal if it is visually distinct and does not blend in with the crowd. Of course, a costume should not be too big for a child to comfortably and safely move around while wearing.

What funny costumes should kids avoid?

A. Humor is subjective and a matter of personal taste, but some outfits are probably better avoided depending on the event. If a kid needs a funny costume for a Halloween event at a school or religious organization, outfits that would be funny and appropriate will be different from the limitless possibilities that a costume could be while trick-or-treating. Consider the time, place and ages of the children before wearing costumes that feature any controversial humor.

What’s the best funny Halloween costume for kids to buy?

Top funny Halloween costume for kids

Inflatable Alien Costume

What you need to know: This is a high-quality inflatable suit that’s fun for kids who like aliens.

What you’ll love: Kids can wear comfortable clothing under the blow-up suit and easily move around. The costume comes in a few different sizes and the material is strong and durable, making it difficult for kids to accidentally cause damage. The suit self-inflates quickly using four AA batteries or by connecting a portable power bank with the USB cord.

What you should consider: Some customers have accidentally received the wrong sizes or defective suits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top funny Halloween costume for kids for the money

Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

What you need to know: This is an affordable costume that’s a funny option for kids who love dinosaurs.

What you’ll love: This costume includes a hat to go with the main suit. The built-in fan keeps the costume inflated on its own when powered with four AA batteries. The battery pack can be clipped to a belt, and kids can wear normal clothing under the inflatable outfit to safely run around in the costume. The costume comes in a few varieties, depending on the size or color desired.

What you should consider: Some customers have had trouble getting the fan to work, especially for long periods of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Inflatable Costume Dragon

What you need to know: A magical, inflatable costume, it’s perfect for kids who love fantasy.

What you’ll love: This costume is available in two sizes, depending on the age of the kid. The air pump can be powered by a portable power bank or four AA batteries. The costume has a built-in pocket for storing the battery pack to keep a kid’s pockets free for other items. Kids can wear their favorite comfortable clothing under the inflatable suit.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving the suit with missing parts or faulty components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

