Save now with these Solo Stove deals

The smokeless Solo Stove fire pit has been a must-have since its introduction, and now is a great time to take advantage of Black Friday Solo Stove deals.

With an ingenious design that creates what the company calls a “secondary burn,” vastly reducing or even eliminating smoke, Solo Stove makes entertaining around a wood fire a lot cleaner and more comfortable.

We’re keeping track of the best Black Friday Solo Stove deals from Solo Stove’s own website and other retailers, so keep checking back for any updates.

Solo Stove fire pit deals

The original Solo Stove fire pits come in four sizes, from tabletop to massive, and they all let you enjoy the ambience of a wood fire with a lot less mess and almost no smoke.

25% OFF

The Bonfire was Solo Stove’s original product, and we tested both the original and the 2.0 model that’s now on sale. We found that it thoroughly and efficiently burned fuel and concluded that its smokeless flame was a true game-changer; the 2.0 model’s removable ash catcher made cleanup a breeze. The Bonfire 2.0 is 14 inches tall and 19.5 inches wide and weighs 23.3 pounds.

20% OFF

If you’ve got a big outdoor space, you might want to move up to the Yukon 2.0, Solo Stove’s largest fire pit. It has the same high-heat, smoke-free design and removable ash catcher as the Bonfire 2.0, but at a group-sized scale, 27 inches wide, 17 inches tall and weighing 41.6 pounds.

13% OFF

At just 15 pounds, the Ranger 2.0 is Solo Stove’s easily portable fire pit, which the company envisions as the ideal portable fire companion for camping and RV-ing. Being self-contained, it’s safer than an open campfire, and burns almost all its fuel without live coals or embers to worry about. It’s 15 inches across and just over a foot tall.

11% OFF

The Mesa is a Solo Stove fire pit that can sit on your tabletop. It includes a stand that raises it above the surface it’s standing on and is sized for cozying up heat-safe picnic tables, coffee tables and end tables with an impromptu marshmallow roast. It’s 5.1 inches wide, 6.8 inches tall and only 1.4 pounds. Despite the small size, it should only be used outdoors.

Other Solo Stove fire pit deals worth checking out

Solo Stove camp stove deals

Solo Stove also makes camp stoves for cooking and heating food in the great outdoors.

9% OFF

The Campfire stove measures 9 inches tall and 7 inches wide, letting it fit under pots, pans and kettles. It’s safer to use than an open campfire and, like the Solo Stove fire pits, uses airflow to efficiently burn kindling or fuel pellets completely with very little smoke.

11% OFF

Smaller and even more portable than the Campfire, the Titan camp stove measures just 7.9 inches tall and 5.1 inches across, which Solo Stove believes is perfect for cooking up outdoor meals for one or two people. It’s just over a pound in weight so it won’t weigh you down on the trail.

14% OFF

The smallest camp stove that Solo Stove makes, the Solo Stove Lite was the original camp stove model designed specifically for cooking and heating food. It measures just 5.7 inches tall and 4.25 inches across and weighs 9 ounces to go with you wherever you camp.

Pi pizza oven deals

Solo Stove’s Pi pizza ovens, like their fire pits, use airflow and engineering to achieve high temperatures quickly and efficiently.

14% OFF

The Solo Stove Pi Prime pizza oven is the company’s propane-powered oven option that can reach up to 950 degrees, hot enough for nicely blistered Neapolitan-style pizzas. Its front temperature regulator makes controlling the heat easy, and it comes with a pizza stone and weather-proof cover.

2% OFF

The original Solo Stove Pi pizza oven can reach temperatures up to 900 degrees and can burn either wood or propane. We tested the Pi ourselves and enjoyed the versatility of choosing between flavorful wood or convenient propane, and we were also impressed by its portability, its wide mouth and how quickly it could cook a pizza.

Who has the best Black Friday Solo Stove deals?

Solo Stove’s own website has the most numerous deals on the widest variety of its products. Its current “Black FIRE Day” sale has deep discounts on its line of fire pits, as well as deals on its pizza ovens, camp stoves and a wide selection of its accessories and supplies. Solo also has a presence on Amazon, Walmart and outdoor retailer REI, among others.

What to consider when buying Solo Stoves?

Here’s some things to keep in mind when considering a Solo Stove fire pit, camp stove or pizza oven:

Size. The biggest differences among Solo Stove products is usually their size. Do you want a small model for your tabletop, or a big pit around which a lot of people can gather?

The biggest differences among Solo Stove products is usually their size. Do you want a small model for your tabletop, or a big pit around which a lot of people can gather? Function. Before Solo Stove released camp stoves, there were questions as to whether you could use their fire pits for cooking. You still could, but it’s better to consider the purpose-built camp stoves for working with pots, pans and kettles, and the fire pits for marshmallows at best.

Before Solo Stove released camp stoves, there were questions as to whether you could use their fire pits for cooking. You still could, but it’s better to consider the purpose-built camp stoves for working with pots, pans and kettles, and the fire pits for marshmallows at best. Fuel. Solo Stove fire pits and camp stoves burn hot. They’ll use up fuel faster. Pick hardwoods or wood pellets that take longer to burn and avoid having any pieces that extend above the top of the Solo Stove model.

Solo Stove fire pits and camp stoves burn hot. They’ll use up fuel faster. Pick hardwoods or wood pellets that take longer to burn and avoid having any pieces that extend above the top of the Solo Stove model. Location. You want to have a heat-resistant spot for your Solo Stove fire pit, even if you get a stand. Be careful placing it on surfaces that might combust or react badly to heat.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews takes the time to thoroughly research a product, both manufacturers’ claims and customer reviews. When it comes to Solo Stoves, we tested some of the products ourselves, using real-world situations and methodology to find their strengths and weaknesses. We’ll keep this article updated as Black Friday approaches, so check back for the latest deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jmar Gambol writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.