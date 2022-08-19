Lego kits are a great way to enjoy Scooby-Doo and the rest of the teenage gang that goes around solving scary mysteries.

Which Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy is best?

“Scooby-Doo” was at the height of popularity in the ’70s and ’80s and, in 2013, was named by TV Guide as the fifth-greatest cartoon of all time. Scooby-Doo was the canine member of the teenage detectives of Mystery, Inc. in the comedy-mystery TV show and films.

Although Lego has discontinued its line of “Scooby-Doo” toys, today’s nostalgia seekers and kids who are “Scooby-Doo” fans still have a few Lego “Scooby-Doo” Lego toys and sets to choose from. If you are looking for a challenging and exciting building kit, check out the Lego “Scooby-Doo” Haunted Lighthouse Building Kit.

What to know before you buy a Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Lego makes toys and kits with hundreds of themes. Their creator sets are the most detailed and include thousands of pieces. Some people buy activity tables to have a special place for building their Lego designs.

How Legos work

These plastic bricks have short round studs on one side and short round tubes on the other. When you press the bricks together, the studs slide into the tubes, making a secure, friction-based connection between two parts that Lego calls an interference fit. Legos come in lots of shapes and sizes: All have the same connection mechanisms as the bricks, but include things such as doors and windows, gears and even wheels.

Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ characters to collect

Most Lego “Scooby-Doo” sets come with Scooby and Shaggy and a villain or two, but you will likely need to buy more than one set if you want to collect the whole Mystery Inc. gang.

Scooby-Doo is a Great Dane who happens to speak a version of English his gang understands. He can stand on his hind legs and morph his body to mimic any monsters he meets.

Shaggy Rogers is Scooby's best friend and bears a slight resemblance to beatnik Maynard G. Krebs. Shaggy is a ventriloquist and a master of disguise.

Fred Jones is big, brave, the leader of the gang and the one who usually drives the Mystery Machine. He is fond of telling the team to split up so they can conduct several searches at once.

Daphne Blake is the most fashionable of the teen gang, holder of a black belt in karate, and the most likely to get into trouble.

is the most fashionable of the teen gang, holder of a black belt in karate, and the most likely to get into trouble. Velma Dinkley is the smart kid with big glasses who can quickly decipher clues and solve most of the mysteries.

Age group

Most Lego toys, kits and figures are geared to kids from 6 to 12. But not all kids have the same abilities, so your younger and older kids may like Lego, too. A Lego “Scooby-Doo” set can even make a great gift for an adult who grew up watching “Scooby-Doo.”

What to look for in a quality Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Number of pieces

Fewer than 200 pieces: Choose this range for younger kids still developing and refining their hand-eye coordination.

200-600 pieces: "Scooby-Doo" Legos in this range appeal to older kids looking for a challenge.

Over 600 pieces: Games, toys and kits at this level are the choices of Lego experts. One Lego "Scooby-Doo" kit has more than 800 pieces.

Miniatures

Many of the Lego sets come with several miniature figures that constitute part of the play. There are still a few individual “Scooby-Doo” Lego figures online, but inventories are low. If you act quickly, you may be able to get one of these Lego “Scooby-Doo” miniatures before they’re gone.

Collectibility

Lego stopped making “Scooby-Doo”-themed toys when they discontinued the line in 2017. There are still some new-in-original-packaging “Scooby-Doo” Legos available on Amazon, but as collectors scoop them up, there will be no new ones to replace them.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Mini figures range in price from $15-$140, such as for the highly collectible Velma. Mystery houses and building kits cost from $90-$400.

Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy FAQ

How realistic are Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toys?

A. Toys made of bricks will never be entirely realistic, but they can be true to the “Scooby-Doo” theme of teenagers exploring creepy buildings and solving spooky mysteries. The most realistic Legos are in their Creator sets.

Are any of the Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toys made for experts?

A. Some Creator series Legos have 1,000-5,000 pieces, but all the “Scooby-Doo” Legos have fewer than 1,000 pieces and are made for children 6-12.

What’s the best Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy to buy?

Top Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Lego “Scooby-Doo” The Haunted Lighthouse Building Kit

What you need to know: You’ll explore the spooky lighthouse on the creepy rock island.

What you’ll love: Get Scooby and Daphne there in the motorboat while Scooby rides on his water skis. Use the crowbar to pry the rocks loose to find the map that shows the location of the golden key, but look out for the lighthouse keeper and swamp monster hiding in the cave.

What you should consider: At 437 pieces, this is a moderately difficult kit.

Top Lego ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy for the money

Lego “Scooby-Doo” Mystery Machine Building Kit

What you need to know: Take the Mystery Machine with you as you go exploring and solving new mysteries.

What you’ll love: Open the doors of this blue panel van for Scooby-Doo, Fred and Shaggy, make a sandwich and watch out for the ejection seat button in the glove compartment. You can use the computer, camera and flashlight to find the secret gem hidden in the branches of the spooky tree and solve the zombie mystery.

What you should consider: Some of the pieces are so tiny that they are easy to lose.

Worth checking out

Lego “Scooby-Doo” Mystery Mansion Building Kit

What you need to know: This 860-piece kit is the most challenging of Lego’s “Scooby-Doo” Mystery Kits.

What you’ll love: Ride on the motorbike to the mystery mansion, but be sure to avoid the man-eating plant, a spooky ghost that glows in the dark and the vampire hidden in the tower. Shaggy, Velma and Daphne join Scooby to find the hidden treasure before the clock strikes midnight.

What you should consider: A few reviewers reported difficulty with the rotating clock tower.

