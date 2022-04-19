Which heated mattress pad is best?

Heated mattress pads offer a comfortable way to nestle into a warm bed without running the furnace or blasting a space heater all night. They come in all bed sizes, and some even offer dual heat settings for partners. Heated mattress pads also offer therapeutic relief for conditions that cause joint and muscle aches.

The size, heat settings, and materials all factor into which pad works best for your needs. If you’re looking for a reliable pad with versatile features, the Sunbeam Quilted Heated Mattress Pad offers the best functionality at a reasonable price.

What to know before you buy a heated mattress pad

The size, materials and ease of use are all key factors to think about as you search. Heated mattress pads come with various heat settings and features, so it’s helpful to identify the most valuable settings for you.

Size

The size of the mattress pad depends on the size of your mattress. You can find most pads in sizes twin, full, queen and king. Some mattress pads also come in extra sizes like California king and twin XL.

Cords

Consider how easy the pad is for you to use in your bedroom. The length of the power cord needs to reach from the mattress to the nearest outlet easily. Similarly, the length of the controller cord needs to be comfortable for you to operate while lying in bed. Measure those two lengths to better understand what cord length you need.

Material

Most heated mattress pads come wrapped in polyester for water resistance and easy cleaning. Pads made of cotton or a cotton blend are less common. Be sure to check the manufacturer’s instructions on whether your pad is safe to cover with a fitted sheet or not.

What to look for in a quality heated mattress pad

As you browse for the best heated mattress pad for your bed, consider features that contribute to a better night’s sleep, such as dual heat settings, an auto shut-off mode and machine washable material.

Dual settings

Mattress pads offer either single or double heat settings. Dual settings let couples choose their individual heat preferences. If you don’t sleep alone, this may be the ideal option since not everybody likes sleeping at the same temperature.

Auto shut-off

An automatic shut-off function is handy both for safety and comfort. A heated pad with this functionality turns itself off after a certain period.

This timer may be pre-set, or you may be able to set an adjustable timer for when you want the heat to turn off for up to 12 hours long.

Machine-washable

Most pads are machine-washable, but you should confirm that before purchasing. Additionally, check whether the pad is safe to tumble dry, as that varies by brand. Remove all controllers and extraneous wiring before you toss it in the laundry.

How much you can expect to spend on a heated mattress pad

A king-sized pad costs between $80-$250.

Heated mattress pad FAQ

What’s the difference between a heated mattress pad and an electric blanket?

A. A heated mattress pad is more similar to a regular mattress pad than an electric blanket in that it is fitted to the size of the bed and stays put beneath you under the sheets. Since you lay on top of it, the heat rises toward your body rather than up and away from your body. It can’t become tangled or balled up, so it is less likely to catch fire. As you sleep, it stays in place, so you can toss and turn without kicking it off the bed.

Is it safe to sleep with a heated mattress pad?

A. Yes, as long as you use them carefully and properly. Use common sense, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and refrain from installing them for those with limited mobility who may not be able to address any malfunctions on their own.

Can I wash my heated mattress pad?

A. Yes. Most heated mattress pads are machine-washable. Check with your manufacturer’s instructions before adding it to the wash. Also, check whether they are safe for a dryer or whether you should line dry them. Remove the controllers and extraneous wiring before you toss them in the laundry.

What’s the best heated mattress pad to buy?

Top heated mattress pad

Sunbeam Quilted Heated Mattress Pad

What you need to know: This pad offers a variety of customizable heat settings for a couple looking for more comfort.

What you’ll love: Choose from 10 heat settings and set dual-zone controls for optimal comfort. An auto-off function keeps you safe. This pad is also machine-washable and safe to throw in the dryer.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed the cord is in an awkward position to reach comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heated mattress pad for the money

Reaks Electric Zone Heated Mattress Pad

What you need to know: This pad is packed with features for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The pad comes with 10 heat settings. It is machine-washable and fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep. The power cord is 6 feet long with a 13-foot controller cord.

What you should consider: Some customers wanted the cord to be longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beautyrest 3M Scotchgard Heated Mattress Pad

What you need to know: This pad comes in all bed sizes, is aesthetically pleasing and easy to use with a few extra features.

What you’ll love: The pad is made from microfiber, making it extra luxurious. It’s treated with 3M Scotchgard, which makes it easy to treat and remove stains and wick away moisture. You can use it with smart home outlets and automatic timers. It includes a mattress skirt and three sizes of power cords. It comes in all bed sizes, from twin up to California King. The pad is machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed the heat distributes unevenly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

