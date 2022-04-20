Which DeWalt leaf blower is best?

Lawn maintenance is one of the bigger downsides to owning a home. As the season changes and the leaves start to pile up, you have two choices: Rake them into piles and bag them, or blow them all away. If you choose the latter option, DeWalt can help you with several leaf blowers that are all good choices. Among their best leaf blowers is the DeWalt FlexVolt 60-Volt Max Leaf Blower. It includes a battery and charger, and it has an airflow capacity of 600 cubic feet per minute.

What to know before you buy a DeWalt leaf blower

Fuel source

Leaf blowers can be powered by a cord, a battery or gas.

Corded DeWalt leaf blowers are the most powerful and the lightest, thanks to the lack of a heavy battery. You don't need to worry about running out of power or swapping batteries. However, the cable is rarely long enough to cover your whole yard without the help of an extension cord.

Battery-powered DeWalt blowers are more common. Depending on the model's battery and necessary power usage, they can last as long as 90 minutes or as short as 10 minutes. They are usually as powerful or slightly weaker than corded models.

Gas leaf blowers are more powerful than corded blowers and can be used anywhere like battery-powered models, making them better choices for those with large yards. However, DeWalt doesn't currently offer a gas-powered model. If you have a large yard, you may want to look for a different brand.

Nozzle shape

Leaf blower nozzles are typically round or flat.

Round nozzles let more air through at once, making them forceful enough to push soggy leaves and even loose rocks. All DeWalt leaf blowers come with a round nozzle.

Flat nozzles are better for moving dry leaves with a little more finesse, as the flat shape somewhat restricts airflow. DeWalt doesn't currently offer flat nozzle attachments, but it's possible to find third-party flat nozzles that fit your DeWalt blower.

What to look for in a quality DeWalt leaf blower

Speed control

For all the power that DeWalt leaf blowers offer, sometimes you just don’t need it. For that reason, many DeWalt leaf blowers have variable speed control that lets you choose how much power to use based on preset settings. This will even help lengthen your usage time on battery-operated models.

Air intake

The air intake is the location where air is sucked in so that it can be pushed back out at force. These are usually on the side or the bottom, with bottom intakes being better. The reason is that side intakes tend to grab onto your clothing and interrupt the blower’s airflow.

How much you can expect to spend on a DeWalt leaf blower

DeWalt leaf blowers typically cost $150-$300. Older and weaker models typically cost $200 or less, while their more powerful models cost $200-$250. The $250-$300 range is typically reserved for combo packs with additional tools, such as a chain saw.

DeWalt leaf blower FAQ

What safety precautions should I take when using a DeWalt leaf blower?

A. All leaf blowers have the same dangers that need to be accounted for: noise and sharp shreds of leaves. Noise protection can be as simple as decent quality earplugs, but full-coverage ear muffs are better, especially if you’ll be using the blower for a long time. Protecting yourself from the leaves takes more effort. You’ll want to cover your body from head to toe — that means long sleeves and pants, even in summer — and you should protect your eyes and lungs with goggles and a dust mask respectively.

What does the XR designation mean on DeWalt leaf blowers?

A. The XR designation refers to DeWalt’s latest technological advancement that improves battery life by making energy use more efficient. XR models also tend to have more features or extra power.

What’s the best DeWalt leaf blower to buy?

Top DeWalt leaf blower

DeWalt FlexVolt 60-Volt Max Leaf Blower

What you need to know: It’s among DeWalt’s most powerful leaf blowers.

What you’ll love: Included is the leaf blower, the special 60-volt Max battery and a battery charging base. It has maximum airspeeds of 125 mph and can move 600 cubic feet of air in one minute. It has a variable speed trigger and a lock to maintain that speed.

What you should consider: Its high power requires high energy use, so its battery rarely lasts longer than 30 minutes in any scenario.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top DeWalt leaf blower for the money

DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Leaf Blower Kit

What you need to know: This is the perfect starter kit.

What you’ll love: It includes the leaf blower as well as a battery and matching charging base. The blower can reach speeds of up to 125 mph while keeping noise levels to a maximum of 66 decibels. It can run for up to 90 minutes at low power.

What you should consider: On high power, it can only run for 10 to 15 minutes on a full charge. Some consumers had issues with the batteries dying after roughly six months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DeWalt 20-Volt String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit

What you need to know: This is an excellent total lawn care kit.

What you’ll love: It includes a DeWalt leaf blower, a string trimmer, a spare battery and a battery charger. The leaf blower can reach wind speeds of up to 90 mph and uses a brushless motor for more battery and motor life.

What you should consider: DeWalt offers stronger leaf blowers and better string trimmers separately, but both are much more expensive than this kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

