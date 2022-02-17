Which ‘Avengers’ games are best?

“The Avengers” started out as a comic-book story about a group of superheroes described as “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.” Some of the biggest-name characters in comic-book history are a part of this series, including Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America and Black Widow. The Avengers later became the main set of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a collection of films so popular that “Avengers: Endgame” is the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

There are several types of ”Avengers” toys and games that fans can buy to bring the excitement of this series into their home. Games are particularly popular because they give you the opportunity to play as the characters and fight evil villains yourself. The best is the Hasbro Monopoly: Marvel “Avengers” Edition, which turns the classic board game into a superhero adventure.

What to know before you buy an ‘Avengers’ game

‘Avengers’ characters

“The Avengers” is known for an evolving cast of iconic superhero characters. Over the course of the comic-book series and films, several heroes have come and gone. The core has remained mostly the same, however, with Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Thor and Hulk. Other recurring characters include Hawkweye, Captain Marvel, War Machine, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Falcon and the crew from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Types of games

Most “Avengers” games are versions of classic board and card games, which makes them accessible by people of all ages. Hasbro has an “Avengers” version of both Monopoly and Clue, two of the most popular board games ever. There are also fun, educational card games that focus on memory development in young children. If you’re an adult, you might enjoy the “Avengers” Against Humanity card game, based on the famous Cards Against Humanity series.

‘Avengers’ video games

Video games are another popular form of entertainment for Avengers fans. You can find them on nearly every console — including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Wii — as well as on PC and mobile. The games range from a Lego action game to a third-person adventure game, a 1-on-1 fighting game and a turn-based role-playing game. Square Enix’s Marvel’s “Avengers” is the only video game that comes close to the movies with impressive graphics and fighting mechanics, putting you in the front seat of your own superhero film.

What to look for in a quality ‘Avengers’ game

Educational elements

If you’re purchasing a game for a child, you may want it to be educational. Children will be more excited about learning if they can do it with Iron Man and Black Widow. Wonder Forge makes a high-quality card-matching game that challenges a child’s memorization skills. The player must flip cards over two at a time and match them up until all the cards are used. Hasbro also has an “Avengers” Clue game in which players must piece together clues and follow a storyline.

Adult themes

The “Avengers” films are rated PG-13. This means they have adult themes such as violence and romance but avoid anything too graphic. Most fans of the series are adults in their 20s and 30s. However, most board games and card games are geared toward children. Luckily, you can find a few that are geared towards adults, such as Monopoly. Monopoly is a slightly more competitive game than others so it’s a good one to play with a group of older individuals.

The more characters, the better

“The Avengers” is known for its group dynamic. This makes it easy to create a game that involves different characters in a group setting. Aside from the central cast, some games let you further explore the movies with lesser-known heroes and villains. Hasbro’s Monopoly game features characters from the first 10 years of films, including Nick Fury, Nebula, Black Panther, Rocket and even Ebony Maw, who helped Thanos fight the Avengers.

How much you can expect to spend on an ‘Avengers’ game

“Avengers” games cost $10-$32.

‘Avengers’ game FAQ

How long do ‘Avengers’ games take to play?

A. Most “Avengers” board games last anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes while card games are less complex and last around 15 minutes.

Do some ‘Avengers’ game pieces pose a choking hazard?

A. “Avengers” Monopoly includes small metal pieces that can be swallowed by children. It’s best to avoid this game for kids under 3 years old.

What’s the best Avengers game to buy?

Top ‘Avengers’ game

Hasbro Monopoly: Marvel “Avengers” Edition

What you need to know: This takes the classic Monopoly game and puts an exciting superhero spin on it.

What you’ll love: Each piece represents a member of the cast and you’ll be tasked with assembling the best crew of superheroes as you move about the board. There are 28 characters represented, including villains such as Loki. You can play as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Ant Man and even the Infinity Gauntlet.

What you should consider: Hasbro recommends children be older than 8 to play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Avengers’ game for the money

Hasbro Clue Junior: Marvel “Avengers”

What you need to know: Up to six friends can join you in this mysterious game of Clue with the addition of “Avengers” heroes.

What you’ll love: Loki has stolen an item from the Avengers and it’s the players’ jobs to solve the mystery. Play as Captain Marvel, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man or Black Widow to find out whom Loki tricked. Roll the dice and move your hero across the board to gain clues.

What you should consider: This game is designed as a simple introduction to the adult game of Clue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wonder Forge “Avengers” Matching Game

What you need to know: This entry-level children’s game is all about developing a good memory using “Avengers” characters.

What you’ll love: It’s best for children 3 and up and can be played with up to two players. Start with the cards down and flip two at a time, if they match, place them to the side. Continue this until all cards are upturned. Hero cards include Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Groot and Venom.

What you should consider: Each game only lasts about 15 minutes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

