Restaurant Listings

With KELOLAND restaurants limiting or closing to dine-in customers, the drive behind supporting our community is more important now than ever. Our friends, family and colleagues are the ones affected by these unprecedented times. We know it is important to support our local restaurants. With that in mind, below is a list of restaurants across KELOLAND that are still serving food through delivery or curb side pickup. Support our community! (If your business is not listed, complete the form at the bottom of this page.)