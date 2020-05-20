Submit your questions for GOP primary candidates

Two weeks from today, South Dakota voters will head to the polls. There are two statewide races on the Republican ballot.

Scyller Borglum is challenging incumbent Mike Rounds for one of South Dakota’s seats in the U.S. Senate.

Republicans will also be selecting a candidate for the U.S. House. Liz May is challenging incumbent Dusty Johnson.

Before you head to the polls, we want to help you get to know the candidates. We have invited all four of them to join us on Inside KELOLAND.

