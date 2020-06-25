New city council member doesn’t feel a need to make up for lost time

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The newest member of the Sioux Falls city council will be hitting the ground running almost two months behind schedule, when he takes office next month. The city election, delayed by the pandemic, combined with a recount, will shave nearly two months off Alex Jensen’s upcoming four-year term. But Jensen says his shortened tenure won’t change his approach to the job.

Wednesday’s recount confirmed Alex Jensen as the winner of the at-large seat held by incumbent Theresa Stehly, by just 97 votes. Under normal conditions, Jensen’s term in office would have begun back in May. But COVID-19 was a factor leading up to Jensen’s election, and will still loom large once he’s in office.

To Alex Jensen, Wednesday’s historic recount for the at-large city council race was like going through the stress and suspense of Election Night, all over again.

“We got all the results at 7 o’clock at night so it was kind of like reliving Election Day and not knowing, so your anxieties a little high,” Jensen said.

Jensen won’t have much time to catch his breath. He’s been meeting with city department heads to get up-to-speed on issues facing the council.

“There’s a steep learning curve, obviously, coming into any new job, especially an elected one. But you know, I think that when you look at all our councilors, when they get sworn-in, they hit the ground running,” City Clerk Tom Greco said.

Tackling the city budget will be one of the first items on the council’s agenda when Jensen takes office in July.

“We’ve got to understand how to budget in the COVID world that we live in,” Jensen said.

Despite his shortened term in office, Jensen says he doesn’t feel the need to make up for lost time on the city council.

“It’s a four-year term, so two months in a four-year window, it’s not a big deal, we’re going to be able to make up ground,” Jensen said.

Jensen says it’s more important to listen, and not rush through the process. He says the best decisions come with time and careful consideration.

Jensen says uncertainty over the coronavirus will be his biggest challenge when he’s on the council. He expects a second wave of new cases in the fall, and that will make planning for future projects all the more uncertain. But he says funding for the new law enforcement training center will remain a priority for him.