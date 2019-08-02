WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) – The economy is good and so are the number of jobs in America. There are thousands of career fields to consider, but every once in a while you run into somebody who just seems destined to be a politician.

KELOLAND News met up with one such young man last week while he was in Washington, D.C., whose name is no stranger to politics.

You may not recognize his face, but his name will definitely ring a bell.

“I didn’t know either of the people I’m named after,” George Mickelson the 5th said.

He’s named after his grandfather and great grandfather, George S. Mickelson and George T. Mickelson.

Both served as governor for South Dakota.

Sadly, George S. Mickelson died along with seven others in a plane crash in Iowa back in 1993 while on a business trip to Chicago.

The younger Mickelson never got a chance to meet his grandfather, but has heard stories.

“Just all the good things he did for our state; especially because of the railroad and bike trail being named after him. There were a lot of good things that he did for our state,” Mickelson said.

The 20-year-old Mickelson, who grew up in Sioux Falls and enjoyed playing sports and pheasant hunting as a child, is majoring in finance at Creighton University.

He’s now interning in Washington, D.C. for Congressman Dusty Johnson and is reluctant to say whether he’ll run for office one day too.

“Being out here in DC has kind of opened my eyes to what politics truly is and it’s definitely peaked an interest of mine, so it could be in my future,” Mickelson said.

A future so bright, his parents gave him a little friendly advice.

“What advice? Don’t screw up our family name, just kidding. Take advantage of every opportunity I’ve been given so I’m trying to do my best,” Mickelson said.