Congressman Dusty Johnson not a fan of President’s infrastructure plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden is stepping up his push to sell his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. But right now in Washington, there is not much support for it on the Republican side.

On Monday, the White House released reports for all states. Each state report lists 12 subjects considered infrastructure from roads and bridges to veteran’s health.

“Thirteen percent of South Dakotans do not have access to acceptable broadband speeds. That’s something we’d love to improve,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

The report also lists nearly 1,100 bridges in South Dakota considered in poor condition and needing replacement, and the money the state needs to complete clean water projects.

South Dakota receives a C- minus grade when it comes to infrastructure.

But South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says he doesn’t buy it.

“I think we want to put this report card in mind, it is put together by a group that is lobbying for high infrastructure funding. They do this every four years; the report card is always pretty different than what you see from independent third parties. Independent third parties will tell you the United States’ infrastructure is number one among the largest geographic countries in the world,” said Johnson.

Johnson sits on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. He believes the president’s plan is just too big and too broad. Johnson says the president has been willing to call just about anything infrastructure.

“I think health care is important, but it is not infrastructure. I think day care is important but it is not infrastructure. I think elder care is important but it is not infrastructure. He’s calling all of that infrastructure. If that stuff is infrastructure, everything is infrastructure. I don’t want to live in a country where words have no meaning,” Johnson said.

The American Jobs Plan would increase the corporate tax to 28% to pay for the infrastructure improvements. Yesterday Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN the plan is needed.

“We should have been doing this years ago. And each passing day, America falls further behind while strategic competitors like China are not hesitating to make the investments that it takes to win the future,” said Buttigieg.

The White House says the president is looking for progress on a bipartisan deal by Memorial Day.

So far Johnson and South Dakota’s two Senators are a long way from being on board.