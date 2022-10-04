Join KELOLAND Pets

KELOLAND Pets was created as a place for breeders to list their breeding business. It is not intended as a place to list pets available as we ran into multiple scammers doing that on our Classifieds site. Breeders can post information about themselves, the breeds they have, and have up to 4 photos of their pets for examples. When people find your listing they can contact you about any pets that you might have available or will have in the future.

The cost of the listing on our Pets page is $600 and lasts for one year. If you are interested please download this application and send in the completed form to classifieds@keloland.com.