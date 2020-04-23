Online Concert Series

KELOLAND Media Group invites you to the Healing Power of Music! Let the music take you away from the worries of the day. Join us online at the times listed below for performances from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and performances by area artists at the Levitt To The Falls.
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Saturday & Sundays, April 25 to May 31 from 12-12:30pm CT
Levitt At The Falls
Saturday, 4/25 12:30pm-1:30pm – Spooncat!
Saturday, 5/2 12:30pm-1:30pm – Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys
Sunday, 5/10 11:00am-12:00pm – The Way Down Wanderers
Saturday, 5/16 12:30pm-1:30pm – The Cole Allen Band
Saturday, 5/23 12:30pm-1:30pm – The High Kings
Miss the live stream? View the archives below! Shows will be posted here a short time after they have aired.