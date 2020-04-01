Vetters Serve Vets Side-By-Side in Cresbard

Taylor and I are so honored to be in Cresbard, South Dakota, home of World War II pilot Captain Cecil Harris. But also, home to a couple making a difference to veterans all across America.

“I love veterans and I love my country,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter. “If it wasn’t for the veterans, you and I wouldn’t be here today. And it’s very, very important to me to make sure that our community, our state, and our nation are taking care of these veterans, which we owe our lives to, as far as I am concerned,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

Wayne Vetter of Cresbard, South Dakota, also know as “Red”, served in our nation’s military for over 27 years including Vietnam and Desert Storm.

“I’ve always been very proud of my husband, with his military service. You know, there’s been some times in our life when he was in military service and we, you know, we really needed him back home, but I knew that, that was where he needed to be,” said Barb Vetter.

Barb Vetter has been at Wayne’s side as they have been married 47 years. These two have been a solid team on many fronts, but it is the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary that have been impacted a bunch.

“When he really started getting involved in the Legion, I decided that I wanted to be involved in the Auxiliary because the Auxiliary is an organization that supports that Legion. We help them realize the sacrifice of our veterans, the military, and their families and we support what they do,” said Barb Vetter.

“We both enjoy the American Legion and the Auxiliary. And I’ll do anything to help the American Legion Auxiliary, and she’ll do anything to help the American Legion,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

Gene Toennies is also a veteran and has been a member of the Cresbard Post 213 since 1976. The prior Board Chairman or the Mayor of Cresbard can’t say enough about this dynamic duo for veterans. “Whenever there’s something that has to do with military or American Legion, they’re there. And that’s, that’s the big thing in Cresbard is, if without them, we wouldn’t have what we have,” said Gene Toennied.

“They’re the backbone to our Legion,” said Gene Toennies.

The small town of Cresbard has a storied history of military service, all the way back to the Spanish American War. The most recognized hero though is World War II fighter pilot Cecil Harris. A segment of Highway 20 that leads you to Cresbard was designated after him.

“Cecil Harris. He shot down 24 fighter planes. And he lived here. He went to the service from here. He taught school here,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

“That guy never wanted any recognition for what he done. He come home from World War II. Come in on the train,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

“They were all waiting for him to get off the train for a hero’s welcome. He slipped off the train and he went around the back, went up to the pool hall. And finally found him. He was up there drinking beer. Just the type of guy he was,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

Barb and Wayne Vetter also remain humble, even though they have led veteran’s organizations at very high and impactful levels.

“In the state of South Dakota, I was fortunate enough to be elected as our department president in 2012 and 13,” said Barb Vetter. “Everyone worked together for the better of our veterans. My national appointment was also, it was an elected position. And I was very fortunate that I was elected from South Dakota, so I’m very proud of that.”

This dedicated couple traveled 7500 miles during Barb’s tenure and served seven others states beside South Dakota.

“We both work together, and I enjoyed going to these other states with her and seeing how the Legions were run in these other states, may be bringing some new ideas back to South Dakota,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

Gene relays the virtues of his Post 213 Commander and Barb’s husband, “Red” Vetter.

“He is the backbone of our Legion,” said Gene Toennies. “He’s very active in everything, county wide, state wide, national wide. And like I said, it takes people like, like him to keep the wheels turning,” said Gene Toennies.

Wayne, Barb and Gene want to make it clear. It will take much more work, sacrifice and yes, younger members, to keep those wheels turning. “I keep telling these members and the younger generation also, ‘If you don’t join, all the veteran’s organizations that you can, and keep this going, well someday not going to have our outreach clinics. We’re not going to have the veteran’s hospitals; we’re not going to have the veteran’s homes.’, ” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

“We need every, every person we can to get, to be members. When I was commander, we had 26,000 members in South Dakota. Today, I believe we had 17,000,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

“We’re trying to recruit members, young people to get into the organization, young people to stay, young people to be proud of the organization,” said Barb Vetter.

“Young people, you need to step forward and join the American Legion, and join the cause to keep our national freedom, and what we have in America. We need that support,” said Gene Toennies.

Wayne and Barb Vetter will not waiver in the fight. The cause is too important. And the two of them will tackle the journey as one. “She’s always been a pusher in the American Legion, and I have been accused of being very pushy myself to get things done,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

“Me, too.Me, too Red. ,” said Mike Huether.

“We work this program together. And you got to. You’ve got to work together. I don’t care what it is,” said Wayne “Red” Vetter.

The Cresbard American Legion has been holding the “Shorty’s Night” fundraiser for 83 years. The first event raised $1.50 to support the local baseball teams. They now raise as much as 10,000 a year to support local causes all over the area.