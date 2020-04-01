So Much To See With Madison’s Keith Bundy

On the Road brings you to Madison, South Dakota. Today’s lineup is Photographer Taylor Yocum, Host Mike Huether, and special guest Pastor Keith Bundy!



“People in town, I used to, they would say that “Keith was everybody’s pastor”. You know, if somebody didn’t have a church or pastor, and they needed a preacher, they would call Keith,” said Peggy Bundy.



Peggy Bundy and her husband Keith moved to Madison, South Dakota in 1989 so Keith could become the Pastor of the Church of the Nazarene. That was just the beginning of the story of Keith’s impact on the town and Dakota State University. Tom Farrell, family friend of 20 years, explains. “He worked with many different students who had all sorts of problems,” said Tom Farrell.



“Faculty who had problems with students could go to Keith and then he would be an advocate for everyone,” said Tom Farrell. “Keith was accessible to all of us.”

“Lifting people up,” said Mike Huether.

“Lifting people up,” agreed Tom Farrell.

“Inspiring them,” said Mike Huether.

“Inspiring them,” said Tom Farrell.

“Taking care of their challenges,” said Mike Huether.

“Yeah,” said Tom Farrell.”But this is a guy who’s supposed to have all of the challenges,” said Mike Huether. “Yep, yep,” said Tom Farrell.



The challenge. Pastor Keith Bundy was born totally blind. He has no vision whatsoever.

“Well, I started pastoring in 1985. It was interesting because I had a friend, a good friend of mine in Indiana tell me that no one would hire a blind pastor. And, that I probably should find another line of work that I was interested in. And I told him, I said, “You know, if the Lord wants me to pastor a church, the church will be there,” said Keith Bundy.

“So, the friend who said, ‘You would never be a pastor because you’re blind’, you’ve been doing it for how many years now?” asked Mike Huether.

“Well, I’ve been… I’ve been preaching for 35 now,” said Keith Bundy.



Keith has been the Assistant Dean for Student Development at Dakota State, ADA Coordinator for students with disabilities and yes, “everybody’s pastor.”

“On occasion, there would be students who would be thinking about ending their lives, and I will be called to talk to them and see what we can do to help them. And I always like to say, thank God we never lost a one,” said Keith Bundy.

“One student even said, ‘You know when I looked at Mr. Bundy, and the problems he had, suddenly I didn’t have any problems.’,” said Keith Bundy.



“Pastor Keith is also a loving husband, Dad, and Grandpa too. His wife Peggy has been his rock from the beginning. He has a wonderful bride,” said Tom Farrell.

“Keith could probably not do what all the things he does today, had it not been Peggy’s love from the start and Peggy’s willingness to probably come to South Dakota and then pursue her career here, while Keith pursued his ministry,” said Tom Farrell.



“My wife is my strongest support. She’s, she backs me up on the things that I need to do. She makes sure I get to where I need to be. She’s the strongest supporter I have in the world. She’s my best friend,” said Keith Bundy. “Without her support, I don’t know where I’d be today.”

“Can’t isn’t part of his vocabulary, and, and we got married saying that to each other that “can’t is not par of our vocabulary.” Whatever we need to accomplish for God, we’re going to accomplish it,” said Peggy Bundy.



This loving couple has been blessed with four boys. Their son Ben, a powerful student athlete, passed away suddenly in 2010. “He went to practice one morning, and he was kind of running into people and they thought Ben was just being Ben because he has that type of sense of humor. And then as he started doing stretching exercises, he passed out. And they took him to the hospital. Found out that he has a brain aneurysm that had burst,” said Keith Bundy.



Ben was airlifted to and had emergency surgery in Sioux Falls. They removed the aneurysm but it was very deep, and he never recovered. He passed away five days later,” said Keith Bundy.

“Your… your eyes change,” said Peggy Bundy.

“The loss of Ben just, not only shook the Bundy’s, but the whole community by a lot of, you know, tremendous setback. But yes, that might be one of the times that I’ve see him frustrated, but again, his faith carried him through,” said Tom Farrell.



Keith is on the school board, does public speaking across America, serves on the South Dakota Association for the Blind, works full time as an accessibility consultant and now get ready KELOLAND. He announces baseball games for the Madison Broncos baseball team.

“It all started back in 2001. One of my sons was umpiring and American Legion baseball game and the public address announcer didn’t show. And so, the lead umpire said, ‘Do you think your dad would announce the game?’ My son said, ‘You better watch it, you’re going to create a monster.’,” said Keith Bundy.



It gets only better. He also announces baseball, football, volleyball and yes, basketball for the Dakota State University Trojans. “DSU has, has gone a long way towards showing that they have faith in the work that I can do for them,” said Keith Bundy.



His good friend Tom sits or stands beside him and provides Keith’s eyesight at the football games. “He doesn’t want names, he wants numbers. Because, he has all of the roster on his Braille reader. So, I will say, ‘Number 24 carried for six yards.’ Then Keith will pick that up and ‘that’s Brodie Frederiksen for a gain of six. Brings up second and four for the Trojans.’,” said Tom Farrell.



And the call when the Trojans gain that first down? “Brodie Frederiksen gains six yards and that’s another DSU Trojan,” said Keith Bundy. “First down!” said Mike Huether. “Exactly,” said Keith Bundy.



So, I had to ask Tom. “The most fun part of being side by side with Keith Bundy?” asked Mike Huether. “A Trojan win,” said Tom Farrell.



And Tom, the toughest part? “The script not being right,” said Tom Farrell. “So, who takes the blame for that?” asked Mike Huether. “He does. I’m just his eyes,” said Tom Farrell.



Keith certainly impacts Madison in many ways. “The most unique thing that I do is when the amateur team hits a home run. I have a siren sound that I do,” said Keith Bundy. “Peggy, my wife, has been in town, and been shopping and had people say. ‘Well, I see the Trojans hit three, or the Broncos hit three home runs last night.’ And she says, ‘What, were you with the game.’ ‘No, but we heard your husband.’,” said Keith Bundy.



Pastor Keith utilizes a software called, AIRA. People who are blind can use their smartphone or smart glasses, call an agent, and the agent will tell them what they are seeing through their smart glasses. He uses the program in airports, for example, when speaking across the country.