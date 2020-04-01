Milbank’s Rock-Solid Foundation of Student Support

Taylor and I have traveled to Milbank, South Dakota. Where they have created a scholarship program that takes investing in their students to whole new level.



“They go from the lower amounts, increasingly, so as you don’t hear your name, it’s like, oh my goodness, oh my goodness,” said Nathasha Karels. “When you’re called, it’s like you are so honored and you know that some of the donors are there too. And so, just to think that these are all people who want to, you know, help me get an education and provide me with that extra financial support. Yeah, it’s overwhelming,” said Natasha Karels.



Natasha Karels is a 2010 Milbank Bulldog graduate who teaches English and Speech now at Milbank High School. Her hometown invested in her big time with it’s time, talent and indeed, treasure too.

“It’s truly amazing. They have the foundation scholarships. They give away so much money each year to our students and so it all stays right in, in our community with our students. So yeah, and I was fortunate enough to be able to receive some of that which is quite a blessing,” said Natasha Karels.



Milbank, South Dakota may have one of, if not the strongest student scholarship program in KELOLAND. Milbank High School Education Foundation President Susan Leddy, provides a brief history. “The Education Foundation started in 1986 with $5,000 that were awarded out in $1000 scholarships. Last year, at the banquet in 2019, we awarded 42 scholarships to the tune of just under $180,000,” said Susan Leddy.

“And we’re talking small town KELOLAND,” said Mike Huether.

“Small town KELOLAND,” agreed Susan Leddy. “Our donors, our alumni, their community members, their former staff and teachers who are giving back in their retirement and endowing a named scholarship that their legacy can continue to go forward. So, it’s believing in your community and just ready to give it back.”



The foundation has given out 490 scholarships and over $2 million since 1986. Deserving students receive a minimum of $2500 and two students actually receive $26,000. It motivates students big time. “Knowing that we have these scholarships that, that’s something to encourage our students. Like, they’re told as they come into high school your grades matter. And the hard work that you put into it now, it will make a difference and so it will pay off,” said Natasha Karels.



The foundation currently has 42 named scholarships. One such scholarship honors former Milbank freshman Connor Munson. Connor faced life with a rare disease and passed away in 2007. “He just absolutely was a bright, beautiful child. Even though he couldn’t talk. Even though he couldn’t walk. Once he died, we needed to be able to memorialize him. I guess you know, we wanted to make sure his memory lived on. And so, it’s like how do you do that?” said Mary Munson.



Connor’s Mom, Mary and his Dad, Arlin, began working towards Connor’s named scholarship with donations from those that loved him. “Between the family and the friends and the foundation itself, we have finally been able to have it fully funded to the $50,000, and we are absolutely filled with pride,” said Mary Munson.

“How long does, did that take you and…,” asked Mike Huether.

“Well, he died in 2007. So, it was fully funded as of last year,” said Mary Munson.

“Congratulations,” said Mike Huether.



About half of the scholarships come from stewards who no longer live in town, but who still care deeply about Milbank’s success.

“You valued what you were given when you were growing up and understood the basis of the education that was provided to you. That they recognize that and then they choose to give back to their community and endow a scholarship,” said Susan Leddy.



And of course, local community pride runs deep. Investing back into it is critical. “Without the school, the kids, the community, you know, we don’t have anything. So, you had better take pride, you had better, financially, you know, invest yourself into the community otherwise, what do you have left?,” said Mary Munson.



At this year’s scholarship award banquet in May, the energy will be electric. Natasha remembers it well. “I just remember as being really emotional. Like, you know that sense of warmth that it’s like someone would want to award me that much money. Pretty amazing, and then just knowing the relief that I would be able to pay for my school, much more easily. Because of that,” said Natasha Karels.



The donors are just as thrilled to be part of it. “There’s so much excitement in the room. There’s so much electricity in the room. You’re emotional, and you get that one second to say hi and to thank them and to congratulate them and wish them all the successes in the world,” said Mary Munson.



Student’s just are given these scholarships. They have to earn them. Academics, leadership, character, extra curriculars, community service, ACT scores and more are part of the equation of the student’s success. And you bet, investing in education has been a big part of the equation of Milbank’s success, too.

“It would be amazing if other communities could do this because not only does it encourage students in high school to try hard, but I think it encourages them when they go off to college, knowing that they have the support. Someone trusted them. They believed that they could do it with their education and they gave them money to go on and accomplish that,” said Natasha Karels.



“It’s amazing the number of people who truly want to come and give back to the town that raised them up. I think “you’ll like Milbank” is our slogan for a reason. The forefathers knew that we had a special thing going on here,” said Susan Leddy.



If you are interested in following the Milbank High School Education Foundation’s example, just click here to find out more information.