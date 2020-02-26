Freezing For A Reason in Tolstoy

On the Road has traveled to northern Keloland. We're in Stratford, SD where this town of 80 people turns into Broadway for three weekends a year.

"The town is full. It's just buzzing. Your waiters busy, your seated, you have a good meal, everybody's having fun. The walls are literally vibrating because of the excitement and then all of the sudden, curtains open, and we're ready to go," said Kristi Brunes.

Born and raised in Stratford, South Dakota, Kristi Brunes has been the director of the Stratford Community Theatre for over 27 years. "They used to do plays in Stratford, when my parents were here. And then there was nothing. So, the secretary of the Wheat Growers Elevator had a play script from Conde, and she brought it in and said, 'Put your money where your mouth is.' So, it was a bar bet basically," said Kristi Brunes.

So, a bar bet has ultimately turned into one of the most successful dinner theatres in KELOLAND. The Pasttime Theatre becomes the place to be, however it takes a bunch of work. "Find a script. Find the actors that are willing to play it. Line up the different committee heads for the kitchen, the food, waiters. Find sets for the play, different props, costumes, and then start rehearsal," said Kristi Brunes. "That's a ton of work," said Mike Huether. "It's fun," said Kristi Brunes.

Dusty Schley works at the family farm near Stratford, be he has been an actor and a waiter for the theatre since he was a kid. "Way back when I was a kid, like 13-14 years old, they had a kid's theatre. So back then, I don't even remember what it was. I think I was some kind of fairy tale prince or something like that. And then, more recently, I guess last year, I was like this kind of crazy tin foil hat guy that thought the aliens were going to invade town," said Dusty Schley. Dusty is proud of how his hometown of only 75 residents pitches in to make the theatre such a success. "Every play night, there's about 10 people that are on stage or somehow with the performance. There was probably about 10 people being waiters. There's probably like 20-30 people in support with cleaning dishes, organizing everything, taking tickets. We almost got the entire population of Stratford volunteering every night," said Dustry Schley. "The whole community comes in and gets involved. So, it's really amazing," said Dustry Schley.

Sherry Hansen is originally a California girl who took acting lessons there. She married a Stratford guy in 1992 and has found the bright lights of the stage in this small town. She is in good company. "A lot of times we have a bigger cast, where we can cast them as, you know, they'll say "well, I just want a tiny part." A lot of times we have like little tiny parts for everybody. So, we try to get as many people, we can and involved," said Sherry Hansen.

Don't want to be on stage? Don't worry, there is still an important role for you. "Everybody's here to either do dishes, cook, serve, and it's fun to watch the guys that normally are in their, you know, farmers are dirty. That they are all dressed up in ties and black pants, white shirts, they have a towel over their arm, serving wine. It is so neat to see," said Sherry Hansen.

People come for the play, but the food is a big hit too. Including those famous Stratford cooked carrots! "Everybody loves them. There's very few people but everybody will say "are you having the carrots again?" said Kristi Brunes. "Every year it seems like no matter what the entrée is, these carrots are on the side. Mike: So, what comes with the carrots? Dusty: Yeah, it doesn't matter that much. Sometimes it's pork, sometimes it's chicken, sometimes it's beef, but the real main show is the carrots," said Dustry Schley.

My goodness, a $35 ticket gets you a very memorable experience in this little town. "It gets you a good meal. All you can eat, all the wine you want to drink. Very handsome waiters. Mike: Yes. Kristi: Yes, dressed up with the towel. It says Stratford Community Theatre on them and a great performance," said Kristi Brunes. "I think that the people like walking away knowing that they support a group that supports their community," said Kristi Brunes. But oh my, tickets to the show sell out extremely fast. "I got a 3-year-old son, and we actually pitched a tent on this stage right there. And we showed up at 11pm the night before and camped out. And we were still seventh or eighth on the list or something to get a ticket," Dustry Schley. "You spend the night here to get a ticket," said Kristi Brunes. "To get a ticket to the Stratford Community Theatre," said Mike Huether. "Yes. We sell out in about 3 hours," said Kristi Brunes. Over the 27 years of the theatre, over $500,000 has been raised and donated to support good causes in Stratford and surrounding communities. "What I like best and it's not one particular moment, but it's one moment every year. And that's after it's all over, all the bills are paid, and we get together and sit down and figure out where to give the money," said Kristi Brunes.

The money has helped pay for the Fire Hall, the Veteran's Memorial, playground equipment, scoreboards, the Stratford welcome sign and don't forget, area students, too. "All the money goes to surrounding schools, and we, in scholarships for kids. We give away six $1,000 scholarships every year," said Kristi Brunes.

All right KELOLAND, all of us are looking for fun and excitement during the cold winter months. Stratford seems like a sure bet to me. "On play nights, the entire Main Street is lined from side to side with cars, bustling. It's just so alive and it's just such a major contrast from like a typical small-town winter night. So, it's just really cool to see," Said Dustry Schley. "To have people go home and laugh and have a good time saying, "Man, that was fun. I'm glad we went." Because a lot of people they go "Oh, I don't want to go", but once they've came, and they've gone home having a good time," said Sherry Hansen. "We're succeeding, like we found a niche of something that we're good at. And the people around us love to take part in, and I don't know, it's just very satisfying that like, sometimes, I can be a part of that myself or just satisfied that our community has something to like, really treasure," said Dusty Schley.

The first play at the Stratford Community Theatre in 1993 was "Here Comes the Brides." This year’s play, "The Savannah Sipping Society", runs from February 29th through March 22 . This year cast is only 4 people but the largest cast at the play in the past was 22 cast members. The Theatre has a capacity of 120 guests/night. Remember, it is only $35/ticket.