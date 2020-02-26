A Care Center Survival Story

Its minus 15 degrees today and we're in Tolstoy, SD where Taylor and I are going to bring you a story about a 5k race and a real good reason for the freezing.

"It just blows me away. The way our sponsors come forward without even asking. And then, you know, we've got people that come, they bring their kids. Last year, we had a sixth grader on a unicycle in 8 below weather. He rode his unicycle up and back on the Tolstoy Trail. And that's just the kind of the crazy spirit that's part of the Wind Chiller," said Katie Nold. That is Katie Nold, a rancher from Onaka who organizes a 5k road race in Tolstoy, South Dakota each January. Yes, I said January! "There's a serious side and then there's this crazy whimsically cold, frigid side that is just fun,"said Katie Nold. "As far as the 5k in January, we're crazy, the three of us and we just thought why not," said Katie Nold.

Katie, along with two friends, Joanne Rader of Hoven and her daughter, Jennifer McCloud of Brookings, were conversing over a couple of beers in October of 2014. Raising money for a special cause, called Labs for Liberty, drove their discussion and passion. A road race was born. "The reason we do this is for, there's a tragic hashtag. It's called "Save 22", and 22 veterans, approximately kill themselves every day. So that's the guiding force between "Labs for Liberty", pairing veterans with service dogs that can help them through these challenges, " said Katie Nold. "The organization "Labs for Liberty" has paired veterans with 97 dogs so far. There are 12 dogs right now under the training that will soon be paired in the next half year with more special ops military veterans, " said Katie Nold.

Tolstoy, population 38, is the chosen destination. However, runners and walkers participate from all over from as far as Aberdeen and Brookings. Race walker Michelle Kessel is from Bowdle, about 17 miles north. "As with any small-town function, you can't just depend just upon your small town. Everybody needs to participate. Something goes on in the town next door, you go, " said Michelle Kessel.

And why not? "There are not a lot of 5k's going on in January in South Dakota. So, you don't have a lot of conflicting events in that regard, " said Michelle Kessel. "It's an, it's an exciting new way to raise a little bit of money and it stands out in the crowd, " said Michelle Kessel.

Cathy Holsing and her family are from Faulkton, and all of them pull out the stops to participate. "We have a couple of veterans in our family, on both sides of the family. And so, we just feel real strong about the cause. Come together. We enjoy seeing all the runners every year. And all of the families. We love the great food, the camaraderie. It's just all around a wonderful morning for us," said Cathy Holsing.

After finishing your chores of course. Right, dad? "He hopped in after feeding cattle, and he was in his coveralls and boots and he joined us at the starting line. And he ran the race in his coveralls and boots," said Cathy Holsing.

Race headquarters in Tolstoy is Dakota Jo's Café. It is another big reason to brave the elements on race day. "It's a crazy day. You get done. You come in and it's nice and warm in here, in the café. It smells wonderful. And then you have the Knepfla Soup, and the hot chocolate. And it's talking to everybody who thinks you are a nut for going outside when it's below zero. And the wind is blowing because it's in South Dakota, " said Michelle Kessel. Homemade bread, hot chocolate and oh my goodness, one of my all-time favorites, Knepfla awaits. The kids love it too. "They're talking about the Knepfla. That's what they're talking about and it's the one time of year they have it. Because I tried making it and I can't do how Jo does it," said Cathy Holsing.

But it is the cause that ultimately drives the runners and donors of the Tolstoy Trail Wind Chiller. Now in its sixth year, it has raised over $15,000 providing 3 service dogs for worthy vets. Katie explains: "It takes about $5,000 to sponsor a puppy. That includes, you know, purchasing it and the first few years of training, " said Katie Nold. "It's life changing what these dogs bring to these young men and women and then to be a part of this is just, it's humbling, " said Katie Nold.

"Everybody should have somebody or something in their life that is there for them, unconditional love and support. And that's what these dogs, give to the service members when they need them the most. To be a part of an event, the Tolstoy Wind Chiller, that supports Labs for Liberty, it's a win-win for everybody, " said Michelle Kessel. "The emotions are raw. Just this morning, I received a text from one of the military veterans who will actually be here this weekend at the race. He is going to meet his dog for the first time, " said Katie Nold. "He's so excited about meeting his puppy, who we fostered and trained for the puppy's first half year of life, and it's just, it's the most fulfilling feeling in the world, " said Katie Nold. KELOLAND, so what is the cause you care about and the event you can help organize in your small town? "If it's being a part of an event, then you should do that. If it's organizing an event, you should do that. Somebody is in need. I think it's incredibly important to try to fill that need and be the individual or the group that helps, " said Michelle Kessel. "I've run a lot of races. There's a different spirit with the Wind Chiller," said Cathy Holsing. "And it's not necessarily the race itself. It's just to come together, support the good cause," said Cathy Holsing.

Folks are freezing for a really good reason every January in Tolstoy, all the while serving veterans and saving lives in the bitter cold and wind of KELOLAND. "Our medals this year, on the back of them it says, it's a Bible verse. It says, "send me." It's a verse from Isaiah, and it's actually the favorite Bible verse of Labs for Liberty founder, " said Katie Nold. "For us, it means there's a problem, send me. Let's, let's attack it. Let's, let's Tolstoy, let's Onaka, you know Gettysburg, all of our supporters. Send us, send me. Well, let's do something, " said Katie Nold.