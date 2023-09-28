SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 28. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A former Sioux Falls dance instructor is in jail accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

The Big Sioux River is now considered infested with zebra mussels, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas more than two months ago was whisked to a Texas Army base Thursday for medical checks and interviews after his return to the U.S., according to the Pentagon.

Republicans have insisted for months that they have the grounds to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden. On Thursday, they will begin formally making their case to the public and their skeptical colleagues in the Senate.

