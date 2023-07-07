SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s July 7. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

Morningstar Jewett is charged with aggravated assault, but more charges could be coming.

An Iowa teen has been sentenced to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years for the beating death of his high school Spanish teacher.

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in the Sand Lake National Refuge in Brown County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is warning drivers about hydroplaning in the fog and rain.

A cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at a New Jersey port after the fire claimed the lives of two firefighters and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed hope Friday for better communication after Yellen appealed to Beijing not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on technology exports disrupt economic cooperation.

Temperatures are starting off the forecast way below normal. While we do see a warmer trend early next week, another shot of cooler weather appears likely by the middle of next week along with another shot of rain.

