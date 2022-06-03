SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

People are cleaning up after four tornadoes touched down in KELOLAND early Monday morning. The National Weather Service has confirmed the twisters in Sioux Falls and near Brandon, Lester, Iowa and Adrian, Minnesota.

Wildlife habitats can also be impacted heavily by storms, like the ones we saw last month. Hail, high winds and flooding all impacted wildlife on the eastern side of the state . While left over debris may have changed the scenery, it doesn’t mean it always has a negative impact on these wild animals.

Governor Kristi Noem is threatening to sue President Joe Biden over a recent decision from the USDA regarding school lunch programs.

Prosecutors have filed the witness list for the upcoming impeachment trial on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The list includes current and former members of South Dakota and North Dakota law enforcement agencies.

Once again, an F-16 fighter jet incident is under review in Sioux Falls. The latest one happened on Tuesday. Aircraft maintenance workers will look into the damage and recommend any repairs.

Meanwhile, authorities in Aurora County are sending a warning to parents after an incident along I-90. The Sheriff’s Office says a black Chevy Impala with the Michigan License Plate EPB9505 was reportedly trying to solicit children.

A Yankton woman was airlifted to Sioux Falls late Thursday afternoon following a water rescue. According to the Yankton county sheriff’s office, two girls were kayaking near a free beach area when they spotted 27-year-old Tallan Smith in the water.

