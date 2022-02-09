SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person is dead after a crash in Aberdeen early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Aberdeen police, along with Aberdeen Fire Rescue, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota’s Highway Patrol, were called to the 16-hundred block of Milwaukee Avenue for reports of a fire. Officers arriving on scene learned that a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. It was engulfed in flames. The driver was still inside. They were dead at the scene.

Crews in Yankton are looking into the cause of a fire at a propane facility.

A former guard at the South Dakota penitentiary admits to having an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.

SDSU’s Little INternational is honoring the history of the event in a special way.

In-person learning means students have more time to work with their peers and teachers. And that’s having a positive effect on students at one Sioux Falls elementary school.

An Aberdeen business just celebrated two years in business. Allevity Entertainment opened in early 2020 before the pandemic. The business has arcade games, axe throwing, laser tag and more.

