SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, May 9.

First responders in Yankton were kept busy over the weekend with 3 incidents within 24 hours.

The Yankton Fire Department says one happened in the 1300 of Pennsylvania Avenue at around 11 a.m. Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a car engulfed in flames. Officials say it is a total loss. Two other cars were also damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Then around 11 minutes later crews were called to an area northwest of Yankton for a silo fire. The silo hadn’t been used in around 2 years and had silage inside. Officials suspect the fire was burning inside for a few days before it showed. Lesterville Fire was called in to help. Firefighters were on scene for around 3 hours.

A first responder in Spink County found himself in a unique position responding to a crash over the weekend. The Redfield Fire Department posted this picture of the incident to its Facebook page. You can see the pickup rolled over and ended up with its roof in water.

Police in Rapid City say a missing teen has been found safe.

New bison calves can be found running across the prairie at Blue Mounds State Park.

Last week, The Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Tournament was held in Fremont, Nebraska. On Saturday, Mount Marty met Midland in the Championship Series. Midland took game one of the best-of-three series. However, it was all Mount Marty the rest of the way, winning games 2 and 3 to win the series 2-1.

Saturday night, the Lancers returned to Yankton and received an escort from the Yankton Police and Yankton Fire Departments. Mount Marty will now get set for the NAIA Softball Tournament, slated for May 16 through May 18.

