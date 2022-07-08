SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters with the Yankton Fire Department say they responded to the first fire a downtown business has seen since 1991.

Thursday, a Sioux Falls man appeared at the Minnehaha County Courthouse to be sentenced for a 2020 rape charge. According to court documents, 46-year-old Robert Stefani had multiple sexual encounters with a teenage girl. Those meeting were arranged by Melanie Hollingsworth of Sioux Falls. Stefani would pay the victim cash in exchange for sex, and the victim would give the money to Hollingsworth.

One of two Texas men charged in a historic cocaine bust in Sioux Falls is headed to federal prison. A judge has sentenced 30-year-old Isaias Santos Escamilla to 10 years behind bars for dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty in April.

The city of Larchwood is celebrating 150 years this weekend. There will be a variety of activities happening over the next three days, geared toward bringing family fun to visitors and community members.

The actor who played Darth Vader in the Star Wars movie Rogue One, didn’t have to unsheathe his light saber to gain access to the Great Plains Zoo Thursday.

A strange looking rabbit has been spotted in an east side neighborhood in Sioux Falls. The cottontail has growths coming out of its face. Game Fish and Parks biologist tells KELOLAND News they see something like this every 5 to 6 years.

