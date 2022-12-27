SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day.

Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people.

The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the same day.

Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls.

If you plan on going out to the lake, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants you to remember safety tips like carrying ice picks, but you should also be aware of the ice thickness.

In Sioux Falls, you can take your Christmas tree to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

There’s still plenty of time to give this holiday season. The Heroes Behind the Badge Blood Drive runs until January 7th in Sioux Falls.