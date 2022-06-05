SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, June 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The intense weather of Memorial Day weekend brought damage to the area. We caught up with a family who has had to deal with it.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along on Sunday, with some morning activity possible in some areas.

Two dozen Native Americans on horseback arrived at the South Dakota Capitol front lawn on Saturday to the sounds of a tribal drumbeat and welcoming cries, for an annual ceremony of remembrance honoring missing and murdered indigenous women and children.

