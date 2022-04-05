SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The 19-year-old who was shot at the Grand Gateway hotel in Rapid City last month has died.

A Mitchell woman is facing a long list of charges after shots were fired in the east-central part of the city last week.

South Dakota’s Attorney General twice caused officers to hit their brakes to avoid hitting him in the months before Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever in 2020.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

High school sophomores in Sioux Falls are getting a head start at preparing for college.

Next week, people in Sioux Falls will head to the polls to decide multiple races, including for the city’s next mayor. KELOLAND News is hosting a debate with the three mayoral candidates tonight. You’ll hear from incumbent Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites tonight at 8 p.m. CT on KELO-TV.