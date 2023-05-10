SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Winner woman who shot and killed Shaunisti Gary is headed to federal prison.

Suspect sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in death of young mother

Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help in solving an unattended death investigation.

No foul play suspected involving deceased man found in car near Harrisburg

One driver was arrested following a crash in Aberdeen.

Driver arrested after crash in Aberdeen

A former Dakota News Now reporter has pleaded guilty to a different charge of disorderly conduct.

UPDATE: Austin Goss pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Renewing the alcohol license of a central Sioux Falls business has been a big topic at the city council meeting for the last two weeks.

Lucky Lady Casino to close after nearby residents speak out against alcohol license renewal

Almost a year ago, construction started on the Veterans Community Project’s tiny homes neighborhood for homeless veterans. Tuesday, they unveiled the first five homes with 20 more on the way.

Tiny homes offer big hope to homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls

A horse that went missing in Wind Cave National Park last week has been found alive.

Missing horse found in Wind Cave National Park

After 87 days in the shelter, Emmett is finally going home.

Emmett finds forever home

Futurecast continues to shows the chance of rain in southern and eastern KELOLAND this afternoon. New development will focus our attention late this evening and tonight starting in western KELOLAND.

Showers and thunderstorms expected the next few days

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.