The Winner woman who shot and killed Shaunisti Gary is headed to federal prison.

Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help in solving an unattended death investigation.

One driver was arrested following a crash in Aberdeen.

A former Dakota News Now reporter has pleaded guilty to a different charge of disorderly conduct.

Renewing the alcohol license of a central Sioux Falls business has been a big topic at the city council meeting for the last two weeks.

Almost a year ago, construction started on the Veterans Community Project’s tiny homes neighborhood for homeless veterans. Tuesday, they unveiled the first five homes with 20 more on the way.

A horse that went missing in Wind Cave National Park last week has been found alive.

After 87 days in the shelter, Emmett is finally going home.

Futurecast continues to shows the chance of rain in southern and eastern KELOLAND this afternoon. New development will focus our attention late this evening and tonight starting in western KELOLAND.

