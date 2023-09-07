SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 27-year-old Sturgis woman was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for her role in drug trafficking.

Sturgis woman gets 12 years for drug trafficking

The woman killed in a crash involving a Rapid City Police car has been identified.

Woman killed in Rapid City weekend crash identified

The man who died after getting out of a moving SUV has been identified.

33-year-old killed in fatal driving incident identified

The City of Mitchell has been working to put a gun range near Lake Mitchell.

Davison County board votes no on permit for Mitchell gun range

The future of the animals at the Delbridge Museum of Natural History is up in the air.

Owner of old West Sioux Hardware: Taxidermy can come home

An Aberdeen student is sending an important message to kids all across the country.

Aberdeen student wins national PSA contest

Last year, a 100-year-old time capsule found in the Pennington County Courthouse was opened up as the building celebrated 100 years.

Time capsule placed at Pennington County Courthouse

It’s a cool start to the day here in KELOLAND. Temperatures have cooled into the 40s in many spots around Sioux Falls.

Rain chances ahead for KELOLAND this weekend

