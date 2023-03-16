SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former Watertown child care provider admits to killing a toddler in her care.

A Scotland, South Dakota murder trial will not be held in Bon Homme County.

A man accused of bringing a significant amount of meth into South Dakota plans to plead guilty.

A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to car jacking.

A 14-year-old girl is still in the hospital after a crash that caused serious life threatening injuries last Thursday near Hartford.

Governor Noem says she’ll announce soon whether or not she’ll sign the general sales tax reduction the legislature passed last week.

SDSU will be closed today due to this winter storm. Only essential employees will report for work today. According to the school’s website, SDSU plans to return to open status tomorrow morning.

Prepare for a lot more wind this afternoon across a big portion of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. This will create near blizzard conditions at times.

