SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday, May 5.

A Timber Lake man is accused of murdering a young mother on her birthday. 34-year-old Jeffrey Veo, Junior is accused of killing 25-year-old Eden One Feather on April 13.

Veo has pleaded not guilty in court.

Friday is National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person’s Awareness Day.

Last year, the Deputy Attorney General of the United States as well as the Secretary of the Interior launched the “Not Invisible Act Commission.” The goal is to reduce violence against Native Americans.

Years of work lead to authorities in Minneapolis arresting and charging 45 alleged gang members. Some of the suspects face charges in connection with more than 20 shootings and 7 murders.

Weekend rain is likely across South Dakota. We expect at least a couple of line segments of storms to track to the east and northeast during the overnight, lasting into Saturday morning in eastern and northern KELOLAND.

