SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A South Dakota woman has pleaded not guilty to child abuse for allegedly assaulting a girl with a belt and a hanger.

Firefighters in western KELOLAND battled cold temperatures at the scene of a house fire over the weekend.

Icy roads made for dangerous road conditions for drivers in Deuel County over the weekend. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to crashes and vehicles in the ditch from 9 p.m. Saturday to 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Three of the crashes were roll-overs. All resulted in non-life threatening injuries. Two of the crashes happened on I-29. The other happened on Highway 15. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating the crashes

Childcare providers, like so many other businesses, have been economically impacted by the pandemic.

The Brookings County Youth Mentoring Program provides mentoring to kids in kindergarten through high school.

A local photographer is celebrating Black History Month by putting diversity into sharper focus.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.