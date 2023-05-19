SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 19. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Sioux Falls woman has pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.

This Saturday, the Keystone community is hosting a benefit in honor of Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty in Wisconsin.

To mark KELOLAND’s anniversary, both the city of Sioux Falls and the state have issued proclamations.

Temperatures next week are looking warmer across KELOLAND. Highs should climb back into the 80s in most areas.

