SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, July 12.

One woman is dead after a house fire in Madison.

Over 30 unlocked cars in Canton were entered and some items were stolen early Saturday morning.

A football player at Augustana University is recovering from an eye injury following a firework accident on the fourth of July.

Wednesday is the Master Gardener Tour, and eight gardens in Sioux Falls were chosen to be shown off.

Young golfers across the country are taking the first step toward the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals and a trip to the Masters Tournament.

Remember Noah Felderman, the young kid who started selling ice cream at Lake Poinsett to earn a little extra cash? Well, the now 15 years old has opened up his own store along Highway 81.

The severe weather has moved east of us, but not before clocking wind speeds of near 60 to 80 mph in southeast KELOLAND.

