SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of Midday on Monday, August 28.

A 20-year-old Sioux Falls woman is facing manslaughter and abuse charges after her 3-month-old baby died. According to police, Ashlynn Swenson-Marshall left her baby unattended in a bathtub at a Sioux Falls apartment.

We have more information regarding the Friday night crash that led to a man getting arrested.

Police say Friday afternoon, a man had stolen a running car and in the process injured two people.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for most areas today, but get ready for 90s and even 100s just around the corner.

A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship.

The investigation continues into a disturbing act of violence in Florida over the weekend with a racist attack in America. The FBI is investigating the deadly shooting at a Dollar General in Jacksonville on Saturday as a hate crime.

