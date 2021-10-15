Woman admits to sex trafficking child; pheasant season impact; downtown stabbing victim dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

It’s a crime a lot of people associate with big cities – but there is more proof that sex trafficking is happening right here in South Dakota. In the case we are about to tell you, the victim was a teenage girl. Melanie Hollingsworth has signed federal court papers admitting to setting up sexual encounters involving the girl and two different men for money.

We have an update to a story we have been following all week. A man hospitalized after he was found lying in the street with head injuries has died.

A Mitchell woman infected with COVID-19 ended up giving birth while sedated in the ICU at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls. It was ten days before Kim Smith held her son for the first time. But then she ended up intubated for more than a month.

Businesses in KELOLAND are getting ready for a flock of hunters. The Pheasant Motel and Diner in Arlington will be booked with hunter full with hunters this weekend.

If pheasant hunting isn’t your thing, the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is this weekend at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. The event will feature about 50 vendors from South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

